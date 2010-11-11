Heart Failure: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease
2nd Edition
Expert Consult – Online and Print
Description
Dr. Douglas L. Mann, one of the foremost experts in the field, presents the 2nd Edition of Heart Failure: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease. This completely reworked edition covers the scientific and clinical guidance you need to effectively manage your patients and captures the dramatic advances made in the field over the last five years. Now in full color and with convenient online access, this edition features eleven new chapters, including advanced cardiac imaging techniques, use of biomarkers, cell-based therapies and tissue engineering, device therapies, and much more.
Key Features
- Includes access to the complete contents online, fully searchable, enabling you to consult it rapidly from any computer with an Internet connection.
- Incorporates an enhanced emphasis on surgical outcomes to mirror the growing importance of this topic.
- Delivers new chapters on "Surgical Patient Safety" and "Regenerative Medicine."
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 11th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437703634
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416058953
About the Authors
Douglas Mann Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Lewin Chair and Professor of Medicine, Cell Biology, and Physiology, Chief, Cardiovascular Division, Washington University School of Medicine; Cardiologist-in-Chief, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri