Heart Failure: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease - 2nd Edition

Heart Failure: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

2nd Edition

Expert Consult – Online and Print

Authors: Douglas Mann
eBook ISBN: 9781437703634
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416058953
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th November 2010
Page Count: 928
Description

Dr. Douglas L. Mann, one of the foremost experts in the field, presents the 2nd Edition of Heart Failure: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease. This completely reworked edition covers the scientific and clinical guidance you need to effectively manage your patients and captures the dramatic advances made in the field over the last five years. Now in full color and with convenient online access, this edition features eleven new chapters, including advanced cardiac imaging techniques, use of biomarkers, cell-based therapies and tissue engineering, device therapies, and much more.

Key Features

  • Includes access to the complete contents online, fully searchable, enabling you to consult it rapidly from any computer with an Internet connection.
  • Incorporates an enhanced emphasis on surgical outcomes to mirror the growing importance of this topic.
  • Delivers new chapters on "Surgical Patient Safety" and "Regenerative Medicine."

Details

No. of pages:
928
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437703634
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416058953

About the Authors

Douglas Mann Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Lewin Chair and Professor of Medicine, Cell Biology, and Physiology, Chief, Cardiovascular Division, Washington University School of Medicine; Cardiologist-in-Chief, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri

