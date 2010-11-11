Dr. Douglas L. Mann, one of the foremost experts in the field, presents the 2nd Edition of Heart Failure: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease. This completely reworked edition covers the scientific and clinical guidance you need to effectively manage your patients and captures the dramatic advances made in the field over the last five years. Now in full color and with convenient online access, this edition features eleven new chapters, including advanced cardiac imaging techniques, use of biomarkers, cell-based therapies and tissue engineering, device therapies, and much more.