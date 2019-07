Heart Failure: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease, Fourth Edition

Contents

Section 1 Basic Mechanisms of Heart Failure

1. Molecular Basis for Heart Failure

2. Cellular Basis for Heart Failure

3. Cellular Basis for Myocardial Regeneration and Repair

4. Myocardial Basis for Heart Failure: Role of Cardiac Interstitium

Section 2 Mechanisms of Disease Progression in Heart Failure

5. Molecular Signaling Mechanisms of the Renin-Angiotensin System in Heart Failure

6. Adrenergic Receptor Signaling in Heart Failure

7. Role of Innate Immunity in Heart Failure

8. Oxidative Stress in Heart Failure

9. Natriuretic Peptides in HF

10. Systolic Dysfunction in Heart Failure

11. Alterations in Ventricular Function: Diastolic Heart Failure

12. Alterations in Ventricular Structure: Role of Left Ventricular Remodeling and Reverse Remodeling in Heart Failure

13. Alterations in the Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Nervous Systems in Heart Failure

14. Alterations in the Peripheral Circulation in Heart Failure

15. Alterations in Kidney Function Associated with Heart Failure

16. Alterations in Skeletal Muscle in Heart Failure

17. Alterations in Cardiac Metabolism

Section 3 Etiological Basis for Heart Failure

18. Epidemiology of Heart Failure

19. Heart Failure as a Consequence of Ischemic Heart Disease

20. Heart Failure as a Consequence of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

21. The Restrictive and Infiltrative Cardiomyopathies and Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia/Cardiomyopathy

22. Cardiac Amyloidosis

23. Heart Failure as a Consequence of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

24. Heart Failure as a Consequence of Genetic Cardiomyopathy

25. Heart Failure as a Consequence of Hypertension

26. Heart Failure as a Consequence of Valvular Heart Disease

27. Heart Failure as a Consequence of Congenital Heart Disease

28. Heart Failure as a Consequence of Viral and Nonviral Myocarditis

29. Heart Failure in the Developing World

30. Heart Failure and Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Section 4 Clinical Assessment of Heart Failure

31. Clinical Evaluation of Heart Failure

32. Cardiac Imaging in Heart Failure

33. Biomarkers and Precision Medicine in Heart Failure

34. Hemodynamics in Heart Failure

Section 5 Therapy for Heart Failure

35. Disease Prevention in Heart Failure

36. Management of Acute Decompensated Heart Failure

Guidelines

37. Contemporary Medical Therapy for Heart Failure Patients with Reduced Ejection Fraction

Guidelines: Management of Heart Failure with a Reduced Ejection Fraction

38. Management of Arrhythmias and Device Therapy in Heart Failure

Guidelines

39. Treatment of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

Guidelines

40. Management of Heart Failure in Special Populations: Older Patients, Women, and Racial/Ethnic Minority Groups

41. Gene and Stem-Cell Based Therapies in Heart Failure

42. Neuromodulation in Heart Failure

43. Pulmonary Hypertension

44. Cardiac Transplantation

45. Circulatory Assist Devices in Heart Failure

46. Cardio-Oncology and Heart Failure

47. Disease Management and Telemedicine in Heart Failure

48. Management of Comorbidities in Heart Failure

49. Quality and Outcomes in Heart Failure

50. Decision Making and Palliative Care in Advanced Heart Failure