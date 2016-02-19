Heart Disease in the Tropics
1st Edition
Authors: H. O. Gunewardene
eBook ISBN: 9781483195117
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1935
Page Count: 114
Description
Heart Disease in the Tropics indicates features in cardio-vascular diseases induced by tropical conditions and by diseases peculiar to the tropics. The book provides chapters that discuss the incidence of heart disease in the tropics; the cardio-vascular phenomena in tropical conditions; the cardiac complications of ankylostoma infection, rheumatic heart disease, diabetes, diphtheria, syphilis, and high blood pressure; and signs and symptoms of cardio-vascular diseases and therapeutic considerations. Cardiologists, physicians, and medical researchers will find the text insightful.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Chapter I. The Incidence of Heart Disease in the Tropics
Chapter II. Cardio-Vascular Phenomena in Tropical conditions
Chapter III. The Cardiac Complications of Ankylostoma Infection with Special Reference to a Presystolic Murmur occurring in these Cases
Chapter IV. Rheumatic Heart Disease, Diabetes, Diphtheria, and Syphilis
1. Rheumatic Heart Disease
2. Diabetes
3. Diphtheria
4. Syphilis
Chapter V. High Blood Pressure
Chapter VI. Some Signs and Symptoms
1. CEdema of Legs
2. Breathlessness
Chapter VII. Some Therapeutic Considerations.
1. The Digitalis Group
2. Oxygen and Potassium Iodide
3. The Hills
Index
H. O. Gunewardene
