Heart Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123877864, 9780123877901

Heart Development, Volume 100

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Benoit Bruneau G.
eBook ISBN: 9780123877901
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123877864
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th March 2012
Page Count: 408
Table of Contents

  1. Life Before Nkx2.5 - Cardiovascular Progenitor Cells: Embryonic Origins and Developmen
    Ian C. Scott
  2. The second heart field
    Robert G. Kelly
  3. An unauthorized biography of the second heart field and new pioneer/scaffold model for early cardiac development
    José Xavier-Neto, Sylvia Sura Trueba, Alberto Stolfi, Henrique Marques Souza, Tiago José Pascoal Sobreira, Michael Schuber and Hozana Andrade Castillo
  4. Development and Evolution of the Ascidian Cardiogenic Mesoderm
    Theadora Tolkin and Lionel Christiaen
  5. Regulation of GATA4 transcriptional activity in cardiovascular development and disease
    Pingzhu Zhou, Aibin He, and William T. Pu
  6. Localized and temporal gene regulation in heart development
    Phil Barnett, Malou van den Boogaard and Vincent Christoffels
  7. Heart Valve Development, Maintenance and Disease: The Role of Endothelial Cells
    Ge Tao, James D. Kotick and Joy Lincoln
  8. An epicardial floor plan for building and rebuilding the mammalian heart
    Paul R. Riley
  9. Transcription Factor Pathways and Congenital Heart Disease
    David J. McCulley and Brian L. Black
  10. MicroRNAs in Heart Development
    Ramón A. Espinoza-Lewis and Da-Zhi Wang
  11. Cardiac Regeneration
    Wen-Yee Choi and Kenneth D. Poss

Description

The developing heart is the first functional organ, and its proper formation and function is essential for life. This volume compiles the exciting new advances that have been made in understanding the regulation of heart development, the genes and pathways involved, and the impact these have in heart disease. A stellar collection of scientists tackles an important facet of heart development, providing a comprehensive set of reviews.

Key Features

  • Cutting-edge science
  • Authority of contributors
  • Exciting field of research

Readership

Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics

About the Serial Volume Editors

Benoit Bruneau G. Serial Volume Editor

