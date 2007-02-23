Hearing Science Fundamentals
1st Edition
Authors: Norman Lass Charles Woodford
Paperback ISBN: 9780323043427
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd February 2007
Page Count: 256
Description
Hearing Science Fundamentals is a basic introduction to the concepts and principles necessary to develop an understanding of the hearing processes. From the physics of sound to the anatomy and physiology of the auditory pathway and hearing mechanism, concepts are presented in a user-friendly, simplified manner, with over 100 illustrations to make learning even easier.
Key Features
- Sections on Acoustics, Structure and Function, and Psychoacoustics detail the physics of sound, as well as anatomical and perception mechanisms.
- Learning objectives and key terms introduce each chapter to enhance student preparation.
- Two-color line drawings illustrate the physics and anatomical structures related to hearing.
- Definitions of key terms are easily accessible in the text and glossary.
- Question and answer boxes reinforce important concepts as presented in the text.
- Each chapter concludes with questions to test comprehension.
- Exercises for each chapter appear on perforated pages at the end of the book to strengthen understanding of the concepts and principles of hearing.
Table of Contents
Section I: Acoustics
1. Basic Acoustics
Section II: Structure and Function
2. Anatomy and Physiology of the Conductive Auditory Mechanism
3. Anatomy and Physiology of the Sensorineural Auditory Mechanism
4. Anatomy and Physiology of the Central Auditory Mechanism
Section III: Psychoacoustics
5. Normal Hearing
6. Masking
7. Loudness and Pitch
8. Differential Sensitivity
Glossary
Chapter Exercises
1. Basic Acoustics
Section II: Structure and Function
2. Anatomy and Physiology of the Conductive Auditory Mechanism
3. Anatomy and Physiology of the Sensorineural Auditory Mechanism
4. Anatomy and Physiology of the Central Auditory Mechanism
Section III: Psychoacoustics
5. Normal Hearing
6. Masking
7. Loudness and Pitch
8. Differential Sensitivity
Glossary
Chapter Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 23rd February 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323043427
About the Author
Norman Lass
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV, USA
Charles Woodford
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology, West Virginia University. Morgantown, WV, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.