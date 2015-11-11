Hearing Loss in Children, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323417068, 9780323417075

Hearing Loss in Children, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 48-6

1st Edition

Authors: Bradley Kesser
eBook ISBN: 9780323417075
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417068
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th November 2015
Description

This essential subject to Otolaryngologists on Hearing Loss in Children is edited by leading physicians and academicians Dr. Bradley Kesser and Dr. Margaret Kenna. Topics in this issue on the state of art of diagnosing and managing pediatric hearing loss include: Audiometric evaluation of children with hearing loss; Taking the history and physical exam of the child with hearing loss; Radiographic evaluation of children with hearing loss; Acquired Hearing Loss in Children and Laboratory evaluation of children with hearing loss; Management of children with non-atretic conductive hearing loss; Management of children with congenital aural atresia; Diagnostic evaluation of children with sensorineural hearing loss; Management of children with mild, moderate, and moderate-severe SNHL; Management of children with severe, severe-profound, and profound SNHL; Management of children with unilateral hearing loss; Auditory Neuropathy/Dyssynchrony Disorder; Genetics of Hearing Loss – Syndromic; Genetics of Hearing Loss – Nonsyndromic; Psychosocial aspects of hearing loss in children; Speech and Auditory-Verbal Therapy; On the horizon - cochlear implant technology; Auditory brainstem implants; On the distant horizon - medical therapy for SNHL; Early Practice Considerations for Pediatric Hearing Loss. Each article presents clinically focused diagnosis and management.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323417075
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323417068

About the Authors

Bradley Kesser Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, VA

