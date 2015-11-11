Hearing Loss in Children, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 48-6

This essential subject to Otolaryngologists on Hearing Loss in Children is edited by leading physicians and academicians Dr. Bradley Kesser and Dr. Margaret Kenna. Topics in this issue on the state of art of diagnosing and managing pediatric hearing loss include: Audiometric evaluation of children with hearing loss; Taking the history and physical exam of the child with hearing loss; Radiographic evaluation of children with hearing loss; Acquired Hearing Loss in Children and Laboratory evaluation of children with hearing loss; Management of children with non-atretic conductive hearing loss; Management of children with congenital aural atresia; Diagnostic evaluation of children with sensorineural hearing loss; Management of children with mild, moderate, and moderate-severe SNHL; Management of children with severe, severe-profound, and profound SNHL; Management of children with unilateral hearing loss; Auditory Neuropathy/Dyssynchrony Disorder; Genetics of Hearing Loss – Syndromic; Genetics of Hearing Loss – Nonsyndromic; Psychosocial aspects of hearing loss in children; Speech and Auditory-Verbal Therapy; On the horizon - cochlear implant technology; Auditory brainstem implants; On the distant horizon - medical therapy for SNHL; Early Practice Considerations for Pediatric Hearing Loss. Each article presents clinically focused diagnosis and management.