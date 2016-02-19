Healthy China 2020 Strategic Research Report
1st Edition
Editors: Zhu Chen
eBook ISBN: 9789814570305
Paperback ISBN: 9789814570121
Imprint: Elsevier
Page Count: 266
Description
Healthy China 2020: Strategic Research Report documents China’s healthcare developments over the last six decades and includes candid discussions on major healthcare, medical and clinical issues and challenges faced by the country. The book also comprehensively reviews strategic priorities and practical policy framework that became the foundation of China’s healthcare infrastructure today.
About the Editor
Zhu Chen
Affiliations and Expertise
The National People’s Congress of China
