Healthy China 2020 Strategic Research Report - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9789814570121, 9789814570305

Healthy China 2020 Strategic Research Report

1st Edition

Editors: Zhu Chen
eBook ISBN: 9789814570305
Paperback ISBN: 9789814570121
Imprint: Elsevier
Page Count: 266
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Healthy China 2020: Strategic Research Report documents China’s healthcare developments over the last six decades and includes candid discussions on major healthcare, medical and clinical issues and challenges faced by the country. The book also comprehensively reviews strategic priorities and practical policy framework that became the foundation of China’s healthcare infrastructure today.

Details

No. of pages:
266
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9789814570305
Paperback ISBN:
9789814570121

About the Editor

Zhu Chen

Affiliations and Expertise

The National People’s Congress of China

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.