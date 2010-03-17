Healthy Brain Aging: Evidence Based Methods to Preserve Brain Function and Prevent Dementia, An issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 26-1
This issue examines what is a healthy aging brain and covers preventive measures for succesful cognitive aging. Topics covered include: A road map to healthy aging brain; Cardiovascular risk factors, cerebrovascular disease burden and healthy aging brain; Healthy aging brain: Impact of head injury, alcohol and environmental toxins; Healthy aging brain: What has sleep go to do with it?; Endocrine aspects of healthy aging brain; Healthy aging brain: Role of exercise and physically active lifestyle; Healthy aging brain: Role of nutrition and nutritional supplements; Healthy aging brain: Role of cognitive reserve, cognitive stimulation and cognitive exercises; Healthy aging brain: Impact of positive and negative emotions; Dementia risk predictor. Are we there yet?; Potential future neuroprotective therapies for neurodegenerative disorders and stroke; Healthy aging brain: Importance of promoting resilience and creativity.
