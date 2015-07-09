Healthy Babies Are Worth The Wait
1st Edition
A Partnership to Reduce Preterm Births in Kentucky through Community-based Interventions 2007 - 2009
Description
Healthy Babies Are Worth the Wait®: A Collaborative Partnership to Reduce Preterm Births in Kentucky through Community-based Interventions 2007 – 2009 provides readers with an overview of the problem of preterm birth in the US, also describing in detail the design, implementation, evaluation, and outcomes of the Healthy Babies Are Worth the Wait initiative conducted in Kentucky between 2007 and 2009.
The reader will learn about a unique research approach employing a mixed ecologic design that compared outcomes between intervention sites and comparison sites and the use of qualitative surveys and quantitative methods using state vital records data to evaluate outcomes.
Consumer messaging and educational materials are discussed, along with the challenges of implementation and key lessons learned.
Key Features
- Provides readers with an overview of the problem of preterm birth in the US
- Describes in detail the design, implementation, evaluation, and outcomes of the Healthy Babies Are Worth the Wait® initiative conducted in Kentucky between 2007-2009
- Includes a unique research approach employing a mixed ecological design to evaluate outcomes
Readership
Perinatal medical and public health providers, professionals, administrators and organizations interested in an innovative approach to improve perinatal outcomes by reducing preterm births; communities affected by high rates of preterm births that are motivated and organized to generate change
Table of Contents
- Authors
- Foreword
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. Background
- Chapter 3. Healthy Babies are Worth the Wait® Design and Methods
- Initiative Design
- Evaluation Design
- Chapter 4. Healthy Babies are Worth the Wait® Planning and Implementation Activities
- Chapter 5. Evaluation Results
- Consumer and Provider Surveys
- Annual Perinatal Systems Survey and Environmental and Policy Interviews Cross-Site Summary of Findings
- Perinatal Outcomes Analysis
- Chapter 6. Discussion
- Appendix A. HBWW Logic Model
- Appendix B. HBWW Organizational Structure
- Appendix C. Community Education and Marketing Materials
- Appendix D. HBWW Process Data Report
- Appendix E. Consumer and Provider Surveys (Follow-up Versions)
- Appendix F. Annual Perinatal Systems Survey
- Appendix G. Environment and Policy Interview
- Appendix H. HBWW Newsletter
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 108
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 9th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128034866
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128034828
About the Editor
Edward McCabe
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, March of Dimes Foundation