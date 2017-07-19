Healthcare Technology Management Systems

Professor & Researcher Rossana Rivas is a PhD candidate at the Ecole des Mines de Paris, France, she has a MSc., Health and Social Organizations Management with a major in Management, Organization and Strategy at the Univ. Jean Moulin - Lyon, France. Key leader and specialist in Health Technology Management, Clinical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Health Technology Assessment and Innovation particularly for Health Technology policy, leadership, planning, contracting, and establishing new programs, such as with MoH and EsSalud in Peru, since 2006 in the Clinical Engineering-Health Technology Management on-line training in partnership with the Univ. of Vermont-UVM that also supported Clinical Engineers in Mexico, Colombia and Argentina. Consultant with UVM on 2015-PAHO Healthcare Technology Planning & Management on-line course aimed to 18 countries. Co-founder of Technopole CENGETS – an international known organization interacting with external entities nationally and internationally to improve the viability of the Health Sector through investigations, evaluations, studies, projects and training. She is internationally recognized as indicated by her Award from the American College of Clinical Engineering-ACCE, her role at the 2015 World Congress of Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering and her appointment as a Collaborator to the Clinical Engineering Division of the International Federation for Medical and Biological Engineering-IFMBE. At the Peruvian NIH she has focused on Health Technology Transfer, Maternal Health and Child development, and Heavy Metal Environmental Health; three of the NIH’s top-priority areas in Peru today. She has been a consultant in healthcare technology management for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA), Resources International Group Ltd., USAID, and UNDP. She is a member of the American College of Clinical Engineering (ACCE), International Discussion Forum for Global Exchange: Infrastructure and Technology of Health Services (INFRATECH), the World Technology Association (WTA), Health Technology Assessment International (HTAi), Latin and Ibero American Association Technology Management (ALTEC), International Federation for Medical and Biological Engineering (IFMBE), Health Technology Task Group- International Union for Physical and Bio-Engineering Sciences in Medicine (IUPESM), Health Technology Assessment Discussions-Panamerican Health Organization (PAHO-HTA), Medical Device Announcements from the World Health Organization. From 2011-2015 she worked as member of the Commission for the creation of the Biomedical Engineering Joint Career at UPCH and PUCP Universities. Rossana Rivas has received several awards, including the 2015 International Federation of Medical Physics & Biomedical Engineering award, Science, Technology and Innovation International Internships, National Development Fund for Science, Technology & Technological Innovation-FONDECYT, awarded by the National Council for Science, Technology & Technological Innovation-CONCYTEC, Lima, Peru, 2015, and the American College of Clinical Engineering, ACCE and ORBIS International Award for having demonstrated significant improvements in Health Technology Management-HTM as part of a group of more than 23 countries around the world in 2010.