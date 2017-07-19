Healthcare Technology Management Systems
1st Edition
Towards a New Organizational Model for Health Services
Description
Healthcare Technology Management Systems provides a model for implementing an effective healthcare technology management (HTM) system in hospitals and healthcare provider settings, as well as promoting a new analysis of hospital organization for decision-making regarding technology. Despite healthcare complexity and challenges, current models of management and organization of technology in hospitals still has evolved over those established 40-50 years ago, according to totally different circumstances and technologies available now.
The current health context based on new technologies demands working with an updated model of management and organization, which requires a re-engineering perspective to achieve appropriate levels of clinical effectiveness, efficiency, safety and quality. Healthcare Technology Management Systems presents best practices for implementing procedures for effective technology management focused on human resources, as well as aspects related to liability, and the appropriate procedures for implementation.
Key Features
- Presents a new model for hospital organization for Clinical Engineers and administrators to implement Healthcare Technology Management (HTM)
- Understand how to implement Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) and Health Technology Assessment (HTA) within all types of organizations, including Human Resource impact, Technology Policy and Regulations, Health Technology Planning (HTP) and Acquisition, as well as Asset and Risk Management
- Transfer of knowledge from applied research in CE, HTM, HTP and HTA, from award-winning authors who are active in international health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), American College of Clinical Engineering (ACCE) and International Federation for Medical and Biological Engineering (IFMBE)
Readership
Biomedical Engineers, Clinical Engineers, Biomechanical Engineers, and Electrical Engineers, as well as healthcare managers, researchers, heads of clinical services, medical staff, nursing staff, care technicians, consultants, and policy makers and regulatory agencies
Table of Contents
1. Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) and Healthcare Technology Assessment (HTA)
2. Health Technology Policy and Regulation
3. Human Resources and Healthcare Technology Workforces
4. Healthcare Technology Planning and Acquisition
5. Asset and Risk Management Related to Healthcare Technology
6. Quality and Effectiveness Improvement in Hospitals: Achieving Sustained Outcomes
7. Applied Research and Innovation in Healthcare Technology
8. Improvement Healthcare Projects: Meeting Healthcare and Technology Challenges
9. New Organizational Model for Hospitals in the New Technology Context
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 19th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128115602
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114315
About the Author
Rossana Rivas
Professor & Researcher Rossana Rivas is a PhD candidate at the Ecole des Mines de Paris, France, she has a MSc., Health and Social Organizations Management with a major in Management, Organization and Strategy at the Univ. Jean Moulin - Lyon, France. Key leader and specialist in Health Technology Management, Clinical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Health Technology Assessment and Innovation particularly for Health Technology policy, leadership, planning, contracting, and establishing new programs, such as with MoH and EsSalud in Peru, since 2006 in the Clinical Engineering-Health Technology Management on-line training in partnership with the Univ. of Vermont-UVM that also supported Clinical Engineers in Mexico, Colombia and Argentina. Consultant with UVM on 2015-PAHO Healthcare Technology Planning & Management on-line course aimed to 18 countries. Co-founder of Technopole CENGETS – an international known organization interacting with external entities nationally and internationally to improve the viability of the Health Sector through investigations, evaluations, studies, projects and training. She is internationally recognized as indicated by her Award from the American College of Clinical Engineering-ACCE, her role at the 2015 World Congress of Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering and her appointment as a Collaborator to the Clinical Engineering Division of the International Federation for Medical and Biological Engineering-IFMBE. At the Peruvian NIH she has focused on Health Technology Transfer, Maternal Health and Child development, and Heavy Metal Environmental Health; three of the NIH’s top-priority areas in Peru today. She has been a consultant in healthcare technology management for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA), Resources International Group Ltd., USAID, and UNDP. She is a member of the American College of Clinical Engineering (ACCE), International Discussion Forum for Global Exchange: Infrastructure and Technology of Health Services (INFRATECH), the World Technology Association (WTA), Health Technology Assessment International (HTAi), Latin and Ibero American Association Technology Management (ALTEC), International Federation for Medical and Biological Engineering (IFMBE), Health Technology Task Group- International Union for Physical and Bio-Engineering Sciences in Medicine (IUPESM), Health Technology Assessment Discussions-Panamerican Health Organization (PAHO-HTA), Medical Device Announcements from the World Health Organization. From 2011-2015 she worked as member of the Commission for the creation of the Biomedical Engineering Joint Career at UPCH and PUCP Universities. Rossana Rivas has received several awards, including the 2015 International Federation of Medical Physics & Biomedical Engineering award, Science, Technology and Innovation International Internships, National Development Fund for Science, Technology & Technological Innovation-FONDECYT, awarded by the National Council for Science, Technology & Technological Innovation-CONCYTEC, Lima, Peru, 2015, and the American College of Clinical Engineering, ACCE and ORBIS International Award for having demonstrated significant improvements in Health Technology Management-HTM as part of a group of more than 23 countries around the world in 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Researcher at the School of Sciences & Engineering, Biomedical Engineering Master Program, Pontifical Catholic University of Peru-PUCP; Professor & Researcher at the School of Public Health and the School of Sciences, Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
Luis Vilcahuamán
Professor Luis Vilcahuaman has a wide range of experience in research, analysis, and instruction in Clinical Engineering, including a Ph.D. from the University of Orleans, France and M.Sc. degree of the Federal University of Santa Catarina, Brazil. He is currently a research professor at PUCP, and has been Research Director of numerous projects in the Applied Science category of the Technology, Science and Innovation Fund FINyCT/Peru, as well as the National Fund for Science and Technology Development FONDECyT/Peru. He is director of Health Technopole CENGETS and Director of the Biomedical Engineering Master Program at PUCP. He has been a consultant for healthcare technology systems for major national and international institutions such as the Pan American Health Organization, the World Bank, Developing Interamerican Bank, Social Security in Peru and San Salvador, Ministry of Health in Peru, as well as many Peruvian hospitals. He is researcher in clinical engineering and rehabilitation engineering. Professor Vilcahuaman is a member of Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS-IEEE), International Federation for Medical and Biological Engineering (IFMBE), the American College of Clinical Engineering (ACCE), International Discussion Forum for Global Exchange: Infrastructure and Technology of Health Services (INFRATECH) and Regional Council of Biomedical Engineering for Latin America (CORAL). He participated in the World Congresses of the World Technopolis Association (WTA). In 2010, he received the American College of Clinical Engineering-ACCE and ORBIS International Award for having demonstrated significant improvements in Health Technology Management-HTM as part of a group of more than 23 countries around the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Researcher of Engineering Department and Director of Biomedical Engineering Master Program at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru - PUCP