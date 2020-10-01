Healthcare Paradigms in the Internet of Things Ecosystem

Health Care Paradigms in the Internet of Things Ecosystem discusses the evolution of healthcare-related issues using Internet of Things. The main focus of this volume is to bring all the IoT-enabled health care related technologies into a single platform, so that undergraduate and postgraduate students, researchers, academicians, and industry leaders can easily understand IoT-based healthcare systems. Health Care Paradigms in the Internet of Things Ecosystem uses data and network engineering and intelligent decision support system-by-design principles to design a reliable IoT-enabled health care ecosystem and to implement cyber-physical pervasive infrastructure solutions. This book takes the reader on a journey that begins with understanding the healthcare monitoring paradigm in IoT-enabled technologies and how it can be applied in various aspects.

The book walks readers through engaging with real-time challenges and building a safe infrastructure for IoT-based health care. It also helps researchers and practitioners understand the e-health care architecture through IoT and the state-of-the-art in IoT countermeasures. It also differentiates heterogeneous platforms in IoT-enabled infrastructure from traditional ad hoc or infrastructural networks. It provides a comprehensive discussion on functional frameworks for IoT-based healthcare systems, intelligent medicine, RFID technology, HMI, Cognitive Interpretation, Brain-Computer Interface, Remote Health Monitoring systems, wearable sensors, WBAN, and security and privacy issues in IoT-based health care monitoring systems.

This book brings together some of the top IoT-enabled healthcare experts throughout the world who contribute their knowledge regarding different IoT-based e-health care aspects. The editors and authors of the book provide the concepts of related technologies regarding patient-care and medical data management, and novel findings of the researchers.