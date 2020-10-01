Healthcare Paradigms in the Internet of Things Ecosystem
1st Edition
Description
Health Care Paradigms in the Internet of Things Ecosystem discusses the evolution of healthcare-related issues using Internet of Things. The main focus of this volume is to bring all the IoT-enabled health care related technologies into a single platform, so that undergraduate and postgraduate students, researchers, academicians, and industry leaders can easily understand IoT-based healthcare systems. Health Care Paradigms in the Internet of Things Ecosystem uses data and network engineering and intelligent decision support system-by-design principles to design a reliable IoT-enabled health care ecosystem and to implement cyber-physical pervasive infrastructure solutions. This book takes the reader on a journey that begins with understanding the healthcare monitoring paradigm in IoT-enabled technologies and how it can be applied in various aspects.
The book walks readers through engaging with real-time challenges and building a safe infrastructure for IoT-based health care. It also helps researchers and practitioners understand the e-health care architecture through IoT and the state-of-the-art in IoT countermeasures. It also differentiates heterogeneous platforms in IoT-enabled infrastructure from traditional ad hoc or infrastructural networks. It provides a comprehensive discussion on functional frameworks for IoT-based healthcare systems, intelligent medicine, RFID technology, HMI, Cognitive Interpretation, Brain-Computer Interface, Remote Health Monitoring systems, wearable sensors, WBAN, and security and privacy issues in IoT-based health care monitoring systems.
This book brings together some of the top IoT-enabled healthcare experts throughout the world who contribute their knowledge regarding different IoT-based e-health care aspects. The editors and authors of the book provide the concepts of related technologies regarding patient-care and medical data management, and novel findings of the researchers.
Key Features
- Presents the complete functional framework workflow in IoT-enabled healthcare technologies
- Explains concepts of location-aware protocols and decisive mobility in IoT healthcare
- Provides complete coverage of intelligent data processing and wearable sensor technologies in IoT-enabled healthcare
- Explores Human Machine Interface and its implications in patient-care systems in IoT healthcare
- Explores security and privacy issues and challenges related to data-intensive technologies in healthcare-based Internet of Things
Readership
Computer/data scientists, biomedical engineers, researchers and software engineers in the areas of data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and machine learning
Table of Contents
1. The Fundamentals of Internet of Things: Architectures, Enabling Technologies and Applications
2. IoT for Healthcare Industries: A Tale of Revolution
3. Big Data based Hybrid Machine Learning Model for Improving Performance of Medical Internet of Things Data in Health Care Systems
4. The Role of Internet of Things for Adaptive Traffic Prioritization in Wireless Body Area Networks
5. Spatio Temporal Pattern and Hotspot Detection of Malaria using Spatial Analysis and GIS in West Bengal: An Approach to Medical GIS
6. Integration of Cloud and IoT for Smart e-Healthcare
7. IoT Based Location Aware Smart Healthcare Framework with User Mobility Support in Normal and Emergency Scenario: A Comprehensive Survey
8. Remote Health Monitoring Protocols for IoT-enabled Healthcare Infrastructure
9. Wearable Sensor Network for Patient Health Monitoring: Challenges, Applications, Future Directions, and Acoustic sensor challenges
10. RFID Technology in IoT based healthcare
11. Principles and Paradigms in IoT-based Healthcare using RFID
12. Low cost system in the analysis of the recovery of mobility through inertial navigation techniques and virtual reality
13. Control and remote monitoring of muscle activity and stimulation in the rehabilitation process for muscle recovery
14. Healthcare Technology Tradeoffs for IoT Ecosystems from a Developing Country Perspective: Case of Egypt
15. Study of Asian Diabetic Subjects Based on Gender, Age and Insulin Parameters: Healthcare Application with IoT and Bigdata
16. Design and Development of IoT-based Decision Support System for Dengue Analysis and Prediction: Case Study on Sri Lankan Context
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196649
About the Editor
Valentina Emilia Balas
Valentina E. Balas, Ph. D, is currently Full Professor in the Department of Automatics and Applied Software at the Faculty of Engineering, “Aurel Vlaicu” University of Arad, Romania. She holds a Ph.D. in Applied Electronics and Telecommunications from Polytechnic University of Timisoara. Dr. Balas is author of more than 270 research papers in refereed journals and International Conferences. Her research interests are in Intelligent Systems, Fuzzy Control, Soft Computing, Smart Sensors, Information Fusion, Modeling and Simulation. She is the Editor-in Chief of International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms (IJAIP) and to International Journal of Computational Systems Engineering (IJCSysE), member in Editorial Board member of several national and international journals and is an evaluator expert for national and international projects. She served as General Chair of the International Workshop Soft Computing and Applications in seven editions 2005-2016 held in Romania and Hungary. Dr. Balas participated in many international conferences as an Organizer, Session Chair and member on the International Program Committee. Now she is working on a national project with EU funding support: BioCell-NanoART = Novel Bio-inspired Cellular Nano-Architectures - For Digital Integrated Circuits, 2M Euro from National Authority for Scientific Research and Innovation. She is a member of EUSFLAT, ACM and a Senior Member, IEEE, member in TC – Fuzzy Systems (IEEE CIS), member in TC - Emergent Technologies (IEEE CIS), member in TC – Soft Computing (IEEE SMCS). Dr. Balas was Vice-president (Awards) of IFSA International Fuzzy Systems Association Council (2013-2015) and is a Joint Secretary of the Governing Council of Forum for Interdisciplinary Mathematics (FIM), - A Multidisciplinary Academic Body, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Automatics and Applied Software, University Aurel Vlaicu, Arad, Romania
Souvik Pal
Dr. Souvik Pal is currently Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Elitte College of Engineering, Kolkata, India. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering from KIIT University, School of Computer Engineering, India. Dr. Pal is the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Technology and Applied Engineering, and member of editorial boards for national and international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Elitte College of Engineering, Kolkata, India
