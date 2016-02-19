Health: What Is It Worth?
1st Edition
Measures of Health Benefits
Description
Health: What Is It Worth?: Measures of Health Benefits is a collection of papers that tackles concerns in health care services and health benefit systems. The title first deals with the measure of health status, along with the policy that governs it and the results of contemporary biomedical research. The text also covers the approaches for the assessment of long-term care. The next part talks about valuing health and health benefits. Next, the selection deals with a method for the computation of the social rate of returns derived from investments in biomedical research. The last part discusses the concerns in health resource allocation. The book will be of great interest to the legislative bodies of governments, health officials, and health professionals.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Foreword
Introduction
Measure of Health Status
Health Status Measures, Policy, and Biomedical Research
An Approach to the Assessment of Long-Term Care
Valuing Health and Health Benefits
The Social Value of Saving a Life
Social Valuation of Life- and Health-Saving Activities by the Demand-Revealing Process
The Willingness-to-Pay Criterion and Public Program Evaluation in Health
Issues in the Conceptualization and Measurement of Value Placed on Health
Willingness to Pay for Probabilistic Improvements in Functional Health Status: A Psychological Perspective
Returns to Biomedical Investments
Measuring Returns to Technical Innovation in Health Care: The Utility Theory Approach
Economics and Epidemiology: Application to Cancer
Health Resource Allocations
Allocation and Priority Setting in Research
Returns to Biomedical Research in Chronic Diseases: A Case Study of Resource Allocation
The Relationship Between Children's Health and Intellectual Development
Health Indexes for Health Assessments
Bibliography
Index
