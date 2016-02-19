Health: What Is It Worth? - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080238982, 9781483188935

Health: What Is It Worth?

1st Edition

Measures of Health Benefits

Editors: Selma J. Mushkin David W. Dunlop
eBook ISBN: 9781483188935
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 386
Description

Health: What Is It Worth?: Measures of Health Benefits is a collection of papers that tackles concerns in health care services and health benefit systems. The title first deals with the measure of health status, along with the policy that governs it and the results of contemporary biomedical research. The text also covers the approaches for the assessment of long-term care. The next part talks about valuing health and health benefits. Next, the selection deals with a method for the computation of the social rate of returns derived from investments in biomedical research. The last part discusses the concerns in health resource allocation. The book will be of great interest to the legislative bodies of governments, health officials, and health professionals.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Foreword

Introduction

Measure of Health Status

Health Status Measures, Policy, and Biomedical Research

An Approach to the Assessment of Long-Term Care

Valuing Health and Health Benefits

The Social Value of Saving a Life

Social Valuation of Life- and Health-Saving Activities by the Demand-Revealing Process

The Willingness-to-Pay Criterion and Public Program Evaluation in Health

Issues in the Conceptualization and Measurement of Value Placed on Health

Willingness to Pay for Probabilistic Improvements in Functional Health Status: A Psychological Perspective

Returns to Biomedical Investments

Measuring Returns to Technical Innovation in Health Care: The Utility Theory Approach

Economics and Epidemiology: Application to Cancer

Health Resource Allocations

Allocation and Priority Setting in Research

Returns to Biomedical Research in Chronic Diseases: A Case Study of Resource Allocation

The Relationship Between Children's Health and Intellectual Development

Health Indexes for Health Assessments

Bibliography

Index




About the Editor

Selma J. Mushkin

David W. Dunlop

