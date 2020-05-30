Health Systems Science - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323694629

Health Systems Science

2nd Edition

Editors: Susan E. Skochelak
Paperback ISBN: 9780323694629
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th May 2020
Page Count: 270
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The first textbook devoted to this emerging area, Health Systems Science now brings you fully up to date with today’s key issues and solutions. This increasingly important branch of health care explores how health care is delivered, how health care professionals work together to deliver that care, and how the health system can improve patient care and health care delivery. Along with basic and clinical sciences, health systems science is rapidly becoming a crucial 'third pillar' of medical science, with an emphasis on understanding the role of human factors, systems engineering, leadership, and patient improvement strategies that will help transform the future of health care and ensure greater patient safety. In this 2nd Edition, new chapters, new exercises, and new information help you acquire the knowledge and skills you need for success in today’s challenging healthcare system.

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
30th May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323694629

About the Editor

Susan E. Skochelak

Affiliations and Expertise

Group Vice President, Medical Education, American Medical Association, Chicago, Illinois

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.