The first textbook devoted to this emerging area, Health Systems Science now brings you fully up to date with today’s key issues and solutions. This increasingly important branch of health care explores how health care is delivered, how health care professionals work together to deliver that care, and how the health system can improve patient care and health care delivery. Along with basic and clinical sciences, health systems science is rapidly becoming a crucial 'third pillar' of medical science, with an emphasis on understanding the role of human factors, systems engineering, leadership, and patient improvement strategies that will help transform the future of health care and ensure greater patient safety. In this 2nd Edition, new chapters, new exercises, and new information help you acquire the knowledge and skills you need for success in today’s challenging healthcare system.