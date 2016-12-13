Health Systems Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323461160, 9780702070372

Health Systems Science

1st Edition

Editors: Susan E. Skochelak
Authors: Richard Hawkins Luan Lawson Stephanie Starr Jeffrey Borkan Jed Gonzalo
eBook ISBN: 9780702070372
eBook ISBN: 9780323544351
eBook ISBN: 9780702070389
Paperback ISBN: 9780323461160
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th December 2016
Page Count: 238
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Developed by the American Medical Association’s Accelerating Change in Medical Education Consortium, Health Systems Science is the first text that focuses on providing a fundamental understanding of how health care is delivered, how health care professionals work together to deliver that care, and how the health system can improve patient care and health care delivery. Along with basic and clinical science, Health Systems Science (HSS) is rapidly becoming a crucial 'third pillar' of medical science, requiring a practical, standardized curriculum with an emphasis on understanding the role of human factors, systems engineering, leadership, and patient improvement strategies that will help transform the future of health care and ensure greater patient safety.

Key Features

  • Complete coverage of the evolving field of HSS includes patient safety, quality improvement, evidence-based medicine, value in health care, interprofessional teamwork, stewardship of health care resources, population management, clinical informatics, care coordination, leadership, and health care financing/reform.

  • Patient improvement strategies incorporates checklists, information technology, team training, and more.

  • A consistent chapter template provides clear coverage of each topic, including Learning Objectives, Chapter Outline, Core Chapter Content, Summary, Questions for Reflection, and Annotated Bibliography and References.

  • Highly relevant content applicable to today’s evolving health care delivery written by experts in key, emerging areas of HSS.

  • Developed in partnership with the AMA’s Accelerating Change in Medical Education Consortium, at the forefront of change and innovation in medical education.

  • Student Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience includes access -- on a variety of devices -- to the complete text, images, and references from the book.

Details

No. of pages:
238
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702070372
eBook ISBN:
9780323544351
eBook ISBN:
9780702070389
Paperback ISBN:
9780323461160

About the Editor

Susan E. Skochelak

Affiliations and Expertise

Group Vice President, Medical Education, American Medical Association, Chicago, Illinois

About the Author

Richard Hawkins

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, Medical Education Outcomes, American Medical Association, Chicago, Illinois

Luan Lawson

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Dean, East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina

Stephanie Starr

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Student and Resident Education, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Jeffrey Borkan

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Dean for Primary Care-Population Health Faculty, Bio Med Family Medicine, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island

Jed Gonzalo

Affiliations and Expertise

Hospitalist, Internal Medicine, Penn State Medical Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.