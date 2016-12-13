Health Systems Science
1st Edition
Description
Developed by the American Medical Association’s Accelerating Change in Medical Education Consortium, Health Systems Science is the first text that focuses on providing a fundamental understanding of how health care is delivered, how health care professionals work together to deliver that care, and how the health system can improve patient care and health care delivery. Along with basic and clinical science, Health Systems Science (HSS) is rapidly becoming a crucial 'third pillar' of medical science, requiring a practical, standardized curriculum with an emphasis on understanding the role of human factors, systems engineering, leadership, and patient improvement strategies that will help transform the future of health care and ensure greater patient safety.
Key Features
- Complete coverage of the evolving field of HSS includes patient safety, quality improvement, evidence-based medicine, value in health care, interprofessional teamwork, stewardship of health care resources, population management, clinical informatics, care coordination, leadership, and health care financing/reform.
- Patient improvement strategies incorporates checklists, information technology, team training, and more.
- A consistent chapter template provides clear coverage of each topic, including Learning Objectives, Chapter Outline, Core Chapter Content, Summary, Questions for Reflection, and Annotated Bibliography and References.
- Highly relevant content applicable to today’s evolving health care delivery written by experts in key, emerging areas of HSS.
- Developed in partnership with the AMA’s Accelerating Change in Medical Education Consortium, at the forefront of change and innovation in medical education.
- Student Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience includes access -- on a variety of devices -- to the complete text, images, and references from the book.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070372
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323544351
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070389
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323461160
About the Editor
Susan E. Skochelak
Affiliations and Expertise
Group Vice President, Medical Education, American Medical Association, Chicago, Illinois
About the Author
Richard Hawkins
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Medical Education Outcomes, American Medical Association, Chicago, Illinois
Luan Lawson
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Dean, East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina
Stephanie Starr
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Student and Resident Education, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
Jeffrey Borkan
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Dean for Primary Care-Population Health Faculty, Bio Med Family Medicine, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island
Jed Gonzalo
Affiliations and Expertise
Hospitalist, Internal Medicine, Penn State Medical Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania