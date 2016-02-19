Health Surveys and Related Studies
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) Reference date of sources reviewed
Introduction
Need
Unmet demand
Resources
Use of services
Evaluation of medical care
Information systems - the future
Quick reference list
Bibliography
Subject index
Description
This review describes the statistics of health care derived from non-routine sources. The chapter on need describes local and national population studies and general morbidity surveys as well as covering a range of specific problem studies. Statistics reflecting unmet demand are described as they relate to the various stages of medical care from primary medical to patient care. Resources are described in statistics of facilities as well as the various classes of manpower employed, and the uses of services chapter covers all community and hospital services. Studies which evaluate medical care are divided into those which reflect accessibility and acceptability as well as outcome of care and satisfaction of patients, families and staff. An introduction contains a discussion on the application of statistics and the concluding chapter looks towards a future unified health information system.
W. F. Maunder
M. Alderson
Institute of Cancer Research, London University, UK
R. Dowie
University of Kent, UK