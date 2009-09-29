Health Promotion Throughout the Life Span - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323056625, 9780323066792

Health Promotion Throughout the Life Span

7th Edition

Authors: Carole Edelman Carol Mandle
eBook ISBN: 9780323066792
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th September 2009
Page Count: 720
Description

Up to date and easy to read, this textbook provides comprehensive coverage of all major concepts of health promotion and disease prevention. It highlights growth and development throughout the life span, emphasizing normal development as well as the specific problems and health promotion issues common to each stage. All population groups are addressed with separate chapters for individuals, families, and communities.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! The assessment framework for this textbook is based on Gordon’s Functional Health Patterns and offers a consistent presentation of content and a health promotion approach.
  • Extensive coverage of growth and development throughout the life span emphasizes the unique problems and health promotion needs of each stage of development.
  • UNIQUE! Think About It boxes present a realistic clinical scenario and critical thinking questions.
  • UNIQUE! Multicultural Awareness boxes present cultural perspectives important to care planning.
  • Research Highlights boxes discuss current research efforts and research opportunities in health promotion.
  • UNIQUE! Hot Topics boxes explore significant issues, trends, and controversies in health promotion to spark critical discussion and debate.
  • UNIQUE! Innovative Practice boxes offer examples of unique and creative health promotion programs and projects.

Table of Contents

UNIT 1: FOUNDATIONS FOR HEALTH PROMOTION

  1. Health Defined: Objectives for Promotion and Prevention

  2. Emerging Populations and Health

  3. Health Policy and the Delivery System

  4. The Therapeutic Relationship

  5. Ethical Issues Relevant to Health Promotion

    6. UNIT 2: ASSESSMENT FOR HEALTH PROMOTION

  6. Health Promotion and the Individual

  7. Health Promotion and the Family

  8. Health Promotion and the Community

    9. UNIT 3: INTERVENTIONS FOR HEALTH PROMOTION

  9. Screening

  10. Health Education

  11. Nutrition Counseling for Health Promotion

  12. Exercise

  13. Stress Management

  14. Holistic Health Strategies

    15. UNIT 4: APPLICATION OF HEALTH PROMOTION

  15. Overview of Growth and Development Framework

  16. The Prenatal Period

  17. Infant

  18. Toddler

  19. Preschool Child

  20. School-Age Child

  21. Adolescent

  22. Young Adult

  23. Middle-Age Adult

  24. Older Adult

    25. UNIT 5: CHALLENGES IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY

  25. Health Promotion for the Twenty-First Century

About the Author

Carole Edelman

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Geriatric Care Management, Waveny Care Center, New Canaan, CT; Associate Faculty Member, Yale University School of Nursing, New Haven, CT; Fellow, Brookdale Center on Aging; Hunter College, New York, NY

Carol Mandle

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Connell School of Nursing, Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA; Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA; Family Nurse Practitioner, Clinical Nurse Specialist and Scientist, Mind-Body Medical Institute, Boston, MA; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA; Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

