Health Promotion Throughout the Life Span
7th Edition
Description
Up to date and easy to read, this textbook provides comprehensive coverage of all major concepts of health promotion and disease prevention. It highlights growth and development throughout the life span, emphasizing normal development as well as the specific problems and health promotion issues common to each stage. All population groups are addressed with separate chapters for individuals, families, and communities.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! The assessment framework for this textbook is based on Gordon’s Functional Health Patterns and offers a consistent presentation of content and a health promotion approach.
- Extensive coverage of growth and development throughout the life span emphasizes the unique problems and health promotion needs of each stage of development.
- UNIQUE! Think About It boxes present a realistic clinical scenario and critical thinking questions.
- UNIQUE! Multicultural Awareness boxes present cultural perspectives important to care planning.
- Research Highlights boxes discuss current research efforts and research opportunities in health promotion.
- UNIQUE! Hot Topics boxes explore significant issues, trends, and controversies in health promotion to spark critical discussion and debate.
- UNIQUE! Innovative Practice boxes offer examples of unique and creative health promotion programs and projects.
Table of Contents
UNIT 1: FOUNDATIONS FOR HEALTH PROMOTION
- Health Defined: Objectives for Promotion and Prevention
- Emerging Populations and Health
- Health Policy and the Delivery System
- The Therapeutic Relationship
- Ethical Issues Relevant to Health Promotion
- Health Promotion and the Individual
- Health Promotion and the Family
- Health Promotion and the Community
- Screening
- Health Education
- Nutrition Counseling for Health Promotion
- Exercise
- Stress Management
- Holistic Health Strategies
- Overview of Growth and Development Framework
- The Prenatal Period
- Infant
- Toddler
- Preschool Child
- School-Age Child
- Adolescent
- Young Adult
- Middle-Age Adult
- Older Adult
- Health Promotion for the Twenty-First Century
UNIT 2: ASSESSMENT FOR HEALTH PROMOTION
UNIT 3: INTERVENTIONS FOR HEALTH PROMOTION
UNIT 4: APPLICATION OF HEALTH PROMOTION
UNIT 5: CHALLENGES IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 29th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323066792
About the Author
Carole Edelman
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Geriatric Care Management, Waveny Care Center, New Canaan, CT; Associate Faculty Member, Yale University School of Nursing, New Haven, CT; Fellow, Brookdale Center on Aging; Hunter College, New York, NY
Carol Mandle
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Connell School of Nursing, Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA; Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA; Family Nurse Practitioner, Clinical Nurse Specialist and Scientist, Mind-Body Medical Institute, Boston, MA; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA; Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA