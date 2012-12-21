Health Professional and Patient Interaction

Part I: Creating a Context of Respect

1. Respect: The Difference it Makes

2. Respect in the Organizational Settings of Health Care

3. Respect in a Diverse Society

Part II: Respect for Yourself

4. Respect for Yourself during Your Student Years

5. Respect for Yourself in Your Professional Capacity

Part III: Respect for the Patient’s Situation

6. Respect for Challenges Facing Patients

7. Respect for the Patient’s Significant Relationships

Part IV: Respect through Communication

8. The Patient’s Story

9. Respectful Communication in an Information Age

Part V: Components of Respectful Interaction

10. Professional Relatedness Built on Respect

11. Professional Boundaries Guided by Respect

NEW! Part VI: Some Special Challenges

12. Respectful Interaction When the Patient is Dying

13. Respectful Interaction in Difficult Situations

Part VII: Respectful Interaction Across the Life Span

14. Respectful Interaction: Working with Newborns, Infants, Toddlers, or Preschoolers

15. Respectful Interaction: Working with Children and Adolescents

16. Respectful Interaction: Working with Adults

17. Respectful Interaction: Working with Older Adults