Health Professional and Patient Interaction
8th Edition
Description
Covering strategies for effective communication, Health Professional and Patient Interaction, 8th Edition provides the tools to help you establish positive patient relationships built on respect. Practical examples and scenarios show how to apply respect and professionalism to patients of various ages and levels of impairment. New to this edition is an Evolve companion website with video clips and simulation activities, each showing the principles of respectful interactions between health care professionals and patients. Written by an expert author team of Ruth Purtilo, Amy Haddad, and Regina Doherty, this resource addresses respect in the context of different practice settings, a diverse society, and difficult situations.
Key Features
- Patient Cases introduce the patient’s point of view to illustrate key principles and encourage a more personal connection.
- Reflections boxes challenge you to apply critical thinking skills and your personal experience to different scenarios.
- Questions for Thought and Discussion at the end of each section help you apply your knowledge to a variety of situations.
- Interdisciplinary approach addresses basic issues that apply to many different healthcare disciplines.
- Strategies for effective communication are shown with patient examples and scenarios, applied to patients of all ages and with various levels of physical and emotional impairment.
- An emphasis on respect and ethics sets up a basis for building positive relationships with patients.
Table of Contents
Part I: Creating a Context of Respect
1. Respect: The Difference it Makes
2. Respect in the Organizational Settings of Health Care
3. Respect in a Diverse Society
Part II: Respect for Yourself
4. Respect for Yourself during Your Student Years
5. Respect for Yourself in Your Professional Capacity
Part III: Respect for the Patient’s Situation
6. Respect for Challenges Facing Patients
7. Respect for the Patient’s Significant Relationships
Part IV: Respect through Communication
8. The Patient’s Story
9. Respectful Communication in an Information Age
Part V: Components of Respectful Interaction
10. Professional Relatedness Built on Respect
11. Professional Boundaries Guided by Respect
NEW! Part VI: Some Special Challenges
12. Respectful Interaction When the Patient is Dying
13. Respectful Interaction in Difficult Situations
Part VII: Respectful Interaction Across the Life Span
14. Respectful Interaction: Working with Newborns, Infants, Toddlers, or Preschoolers
15. Respectful Interaction: Working with Children and Adolescents
16. Respectful Interaction: Working with Adults
17. Respectful Interaction: Working with Older Adults
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 21st December 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455728985
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455728978
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291545
About the Author
Ruth Purtilo
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita of Ethics, MGH Institute of Health Professions, Boston, MA; John Marsh Visiting Professor, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT
Amy Haddad
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Center for Health Policy and Ethics, Department of Pharmaceutical and Administrative Sciences, School of Allied Health Professions, Creighton University Medical Center, Omaha, NE
Regina Doherty
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Occupational Therapy Department, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, MGH Institute of Health Professions, Boston, MA; Senior Occupational Therapist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Reviews
"The book is very in-depth and is based on the idea of respect being the cornerstone of every interaction...This book is immensely valuable if like me you feel you could improve your communication skills and your actions in the environment you work in."
In Touch, January 2014