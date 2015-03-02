Health of HIV Infected People: Food, Nutrition and Lifestyle Without Antiretroviral Drugs defines the supportive roles of bioactive foods, exercise, and dietary supplements on the health of HIV infected people who do not have access to resources or those who choose not to utilize antiretroviral drugs.

Approaches such as the application of traditional herbs and foods are given careful definition by experts who define the risks and benefits of such practices within this important context.

Readers learn how to treat or ameliorate the effects of chronic retroviral disease using readily available, cheap foods, and dietary supplements. Ultimately, this work delivers a current, concise, scientific appraisal of the efficacy of key foods, nutrients, dietary plants, and behavioral changes in preventing and improving the quality of life of HIV infected infants and adults who are not undergoing antiretroviral therapy.