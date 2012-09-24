Health Insurance Today
4th Edition
A Practical Approach
Description
With an emphasis on preparing and filing claims electronically, Health Insurance Today, 4th Edition features completely updated content on ICD-10 coding, ARRA, HI-TECH, Version 5010, electronic health records, the Health Insurance Reform Act, and more. The friendly writing style and clear learning objectives help you understand and retain important information, with review questions and activities that encourage critical thinking and practical application of key concepts.
Key Features
- Clear, attainable learning objectives help you focus on the most important information.
- What Did You Learn? review questions allow you to ensure you understand the material already presented before moving on to the next section.
- Direct, conversational writing style makes reading fun and concepts easier to understand.
- Imagine This! scenarios help you understand how information in the book applies to real-life situations.
- Stop and Think exercises challenge you to use your critical thinking skills to solve a problem or answer a question.
- HIPAA Tips emphasize the importance of privacy and following government rules and regulations.
- Chapter summaries relate to learning objectives, provide a thorough review of key content, and allow you to quickly find information for further review.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Building a Foundation
- The Origins of Health Insurance
- Tools of the Trade: A Career as a Health (Medical) Insurance Professional
- The Legal and Ethical Side of Health Insurance
- Types and Sources of Health Insurance
- Claim Submission Methods
- Traditional Fee-for-Service/Private Plans
- Unraveling the Mysteries of Managed Care
- Understanding Medicaid
- Conquering Medicare’s Challenges
- Military Carriers
- Miscellaneous Carriers: Workers’ Compensation and Disability Insurance
- Diagnostic Coding
- Procedural, E&M, and HCPCS Coding
- The Patient
- The Claim
- The Role of Computers in Health Insurance
- Reimbursement Procedures: Getting Paid
- Hospital Billing and the UB-04
Unit 2: Health Insurance Basics
Unit 3: Cracking the Codes
Unit 4: The Claims Process
Unit 5: Advanced Application
Appendixes
Appendix A: Sample Blank CMS-1500 (08/05)
Appendix B: CMS-1500 Claim Form and Completion Instructions
Appendix C: UB-40 Claim Form and Completion Instructions
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 24th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775231
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708253
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291767
About the Author
Janet Beik
Affiliations and Expertise
Southeastern Community College (retired), Administrative Instructor, Medical Assistant Program, West Burlington, IA, USA