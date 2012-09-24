Health Insurance Today - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455708192, 9781455775231

Health Insurance Today

4th Edition

A Practical Approach

Authors: Janet Beik
eBook ISBN: 9781455775231
eBook ISBN: 9781455708253
eBook ISBN: 9780323291767
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th September 2012
Page Count: 512
Description

With an emphasis on preparing and filing claims electronically, Health Insurance Today, 4th Edition features completely updated content on ICD-10 coding, ARRA, HI-TECH, Version 5010, electronic health records, the Health Insurance Reform Act, and more. The friendly writing style and clear learning objectives help you understand and retain important information, with review questions and activities that encourage critical thinking and practical application of key concepts.

Key Features

  • Clear, attainable learning objectives help you focus on the most important information.

  • What Did You Learn? review questions allow you to ensure you understand the material already presented before moving on to the next section.

  • Direct, conversational writing style makes reading fun and concepts easier to understand.

  • Imagine This! scenarios help you understand how information in the book applies to real-life situations.

  • Stop and Think exercises challenge you to use your critical thinking skills to solve a problem or answer a question.

  • HIPAA Tips emphasize the importance of privacy and following government rules and regulations.

  • Chapter summaries relate to learning objectives, provide a thorough review of key content, and allow you to quickly find information for further review.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Building a Foundation

  1. The Origins of Health Insurance

  2. Tools of the Trade: A Career as a Health (Medical) Insurance Professional

  3. The Legal and Ethical Side of Health Insurance

  4. Types and Sources of Health Insurance

    5. Unit 2: Health Insurance Basics

  5. Claim Submission Methods

  6. Traditional Fee-for-Service/Private Plans

  7. Unraveling the Mysteries of Managed Care

  8. Understanding Medicaid

  9. Conquering Medicare’s Challenges

  10. Military Carriers

  11. Miscellaneous Carriers: Workers’ Compensation and Disability Insurance

    12. Unit 3: Cracking the Codes

  12. Diagnostic Coding

  13. Procedural, E&M, and HCPCS Coding

    14. Unit 4: The Claims Process

  14. The Patient

  15. The Claim

    16. Unit 5: Advanced Application

  16. The Role of Computers in Health Insurance

  17. Reimbursement Procedures: Getting Paid

  18. Hospital Billing and the UB-04

Appendixes

Appendix A: Sample Blank CMS-1500 (08/05)

Appendix B: CMS-1500 Claim Form and Completion Instructions

Appendix C: UB-40 Claim Form and Completion Instructions

Glossary

About the Author

Janet Beik

Affiliations and Expertise

Southeastern Community College (retired), Administrative Instructor, Medical Assistant Program, West Burlington, IA, USA

