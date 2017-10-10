Health Insurance Today

Unit 1: Building a Foundation

1. The Origins of Health Insurance

2. Tools of the Trade: A Career as a Health (Medical) Insurance Professional

3. The Legal and Ethical Side of Medical Insurance

4. Healthcare Reform: Coverage Types and Sources

Unit 2: Health Insurance Basics

5. Claim Submission Methods

6. New and Traditional Reimbursement Methods

7. The Changing Face of Managed Care

8. Understanding Medicaid

9. Conquering Medicare’s Challenges

10. Military Carriers

11. Miscellaneous Carriers: Workers’ Compensation and Disability Insurance

Unit 3: Cracking the Codes

12. Diagnostic Coding

13. Procedural, Evaluation and Management, and HCPCS Coding



Unit 4: The Claims Process

14. The Patient

15. Keys to Successful Claims Management

Unit 5: Advanced Application

16. The Role of Computers in Health Insurance

17. Reimbursement Procedures: Getting Paid

18. Hospital Billing and the UB-04

Appendix A: Sample Blank CMS-1500 (02-12)

Appendix B: CMS-1500 Claim Forms and Completion Instructions

Appendix C: UB-04 Claim Form and Completion Instructions

Glossary