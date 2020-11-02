Health Insurance Today - Text and Workbook Package
7th Edition
A Practical Approach
Author: Janet Beik
Paperback ISBN: 9780323811279
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd November 2020
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 2nd November 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323811279
About the Author
Janet Beik
Affiliations and Expertise
Southeastern Community College (retired), Administrative Instructor, Medical Assistant Program, West Burlington, IA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.