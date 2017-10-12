Health Insurance Today - Text and Workbook Package
6th Edition
A Practical Approach
Authors: Janet Beik
Paperback ISBN: 9780323581851
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 12th October 2017
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 12th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323581851
About the Author
Janet Beik
Affiliations and Expertise
Southeastern Community College (retired), Administrative Instructor, Medical Assistant Program, West Burlington, IA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.