Health Information
5th Edition
Management of a Strategic Resource
Description
Uncover the latest information you need to know when entering the growing health information management job market with Health Information: Management of a Strategic Resource, 5th Edition. Following the AHIMA standards for education for both two-year HIT programs and four-year HIA programs, this new edition boasts dynamic, state-of-the-art coverage of health information management, the deployment of information technology, and the role of the HIM professional in the development of the electronic health record. An easy-to-understand approach and expanded content on data analytics, meaningful use, and public health informatics content, plus a handy companion website, make it even easier for you to learn to manage and use healthcare data.
Key Features
- Did You Know? boxes highlight interesting facts to enhance learning.
- Self-assessment quizzes test your learning and retention, with answers available on the companion Evolve website.
- Learning features include a chapter outline, key words, common abbreviations, and learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter, and references at the end.
- Diverse examples of healthcare deliveries, like long-term care, public health, home health care, and ambulatory care, prepare you to work in a variety of settings.
- Interactive student exercises on Evolve, including a study guide and flash cards that can be used on smart phones.
- Coverage of health information infrastructure and systems provides the foundational knowledge needed to effectively manage healthcare information.
- Applied approach to Health Information Management and Health Informatics gives you problem-solving opportunities to develop proficiency.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Foundations of Health Information Management
1. Health Care Systems
2. The Health Informatics and Information Management Profession
Section 2: Health Care Data and Information Systems
3. Health Information Infrastructure and Systems
4. Health Data Concepts
5. NEW! Data Access and Retention
6. Electronic Health Record Systems
Section 3: Health Care Informatics
7. Classification Systems, Clinical Vocabularies, and Terminology
8. Technology, Applications, and Security
9. Information Systems Life Cycle and Project Management
Section 4: Data Management and Use
10. Statistics and Data Presentation
11. Research and Epidemiology
12. Performance Management and Patient Safety
13. Data Reporting, Interpretation, and Use
14. Public Health Informatics
15. Privacy and Health Law
Section 5: Management
16. Human Resource Management
17. Operational Management
18. Revenue Cycle and Financial Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 10th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323263481
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295055
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295062
About the Author
Mervat Abdelhak
Affiliations and Expertise
Department Chair and Associate Professor, Health Information Management, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA
Mary Alice Hanken
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant; Senior Lecturer, Health Information Administration Program,School o fPublic Health and Community Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA