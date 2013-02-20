Health Information Technology
3rd Edition
Description
Reflecting emerging trends in today’s health information management, Health Information Technology, 3rd Edition covers everything from electronic health records and collecting healthcare data to coding and compliance. It prepares you for a role as a Registered Health Information Technician, one in which you not only file and keep accurate records but serve as a healthcare analyst who translates data into useful, quality information that can control costs and further research. This edition includes new full-color illustrations and easy access to definitions of daunting terms and acronyms. Written by expert educators Nadinia Davis and Melissa LaCour, this book also offers invaluable preparation for the HIT certification exam.
Key Features
- Workbook exercises in the book help you review and apply key concepts immediately after you’ve studied the core topics.
- Clear writing style and easy reading level makes reading and studying more time-efficient.
- Chapter learning objectives help you prepare for the credentialing exam by corresponding to the American Health Information Management Association's (AHIMA) domains and subdomains of the Health Information Technology (HIT) curriculum.
- A separate Confidentiality and Compliance chapter covers HIPAA privacy regulations.
- Job descriptions in every chapter offer a broad view of the field and show career options following graduation and certification.
- Student resources on the Evolve companion website include sample paper forms and provide an interactive learning environment.
Table of Contents
1. Healthcare Delivery Systems
2. Collecting Healthcare Data
3. Electronic Health Records
4. Acute Care Hospital Records
5. Health Information Processing
6. Code Sets
7. Reimbursement
8. Specialty Settings
9. Managing Health Records
10. Statistics
11. Quality and Uses of Health Information
12. Confidentiality and Compliance
13. HIM Department Management
14. Training and Development
Appendix A: Sample Paper Records
Appendix B: Sample Electronic Health Records
EHR Implementation RFP Checklist
Appendix C: Minimum Data Set
Appendix D: Using Microsoft Excel to Perform Calculations
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 20th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777457
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187961
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292207
About the Author
Nadinia Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Coordinator, Health Information Management and Medical Coding Studies, Delaware Technical Community College, Wilmington, Delaware
Melissa LaCour
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Health Information Technology, Delgado Community College, New Orleans, LA