Health Information Technology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437727364, 9781455777457

Health Information Technology

3rd Edition

Authors: Nadinia Davis Melissa LaCour
eBook ISBN: 9781455777457
eBook ISBN: 9780323187961
eBook ISBN: 9780323292207
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th February 2013
Page Count: 604
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Reflecting emerging trends in today’s health information management, Health Information Technology, 3rd Edition covers everything from electronic health records and collecting healthcare data to coding and compliance. It prepares you for a role as a Registered Health Information Technician, one in which you not only file and keep accurate records but serve as a healthcare analyst who translates data into useful, quality information that can control costs and further research. This edition includes new full-color illustrations and easy access to definitions of daunting terms and acronyms. Written by expert educators Nadinia Davis and Melissa LaCour, this book also offers invaluable preparation for the HIT certification exam.

Key Features

  • Workbook exercises in the book help you review and apply key concepts immediately after you’ve studied the core topics.
  • Clear writing style and easy reading level makes reading and studying more time-efficient.
  • Chapter learning objectives help you prepare for the credentialing exam by corresponding to the American Health Information Management Association's (AHIMA) domains and subdomains of the Health Information Technology (HIT) curriculum.
  • A separate Confidentiality and Compliance chapter covers HIPAA privacy regulations.
  • Job descriptions in every chapter offer a broad view of the field and show career options following graduation and certification.
  • Student resources on the Evolve companion website include sample paper forms and provide an interactive learning environment.

Table of Contents

1. Healthcare Delivery Systems

2. Collecting Healthcare Data

3. Electronic Health Records

4. Acute Care Hospital Records

5. Health Information Processing

6. Code Sets

7. Reimbursement

8. Specialty Settings

9. Managing Health Records

10. Statistics

11. Quality and Uses of Health Information

12. Confidentiality and Compliance

13. HIM Department Management

14. Training and Development

Appendix A: Sample Paper Records

Appendix B: Sample Electronic Health Records

EHR Implementation RFP Checklist

Appendix C: Minimum Data Set

Appendix D: Using Microsoft Excel to Perform Calculations

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
604
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455777457
eBook ISBN:
9780323187961
eBook ISBN:
9780323292207

About the Author

Nadinia Davis

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Coordinator, Health Information Management and Medical Coding Studies, Delaware Technical Community College, Wilmington, Delaware

Melissa LaCour

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Health Information Technology, Delgado Community College, New Orleans, LA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.