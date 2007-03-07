Health Information Technology
2nd Edition
Description
This book is designed to meet the needs of students at the beginning of their course of study in health information technology - both as a work-based task-oriented function and as a part of a larger profession of health information management. Individuals who wish to acquire basic knowledge of health information technology and how it fits into the health care arena will find this text useful.
Key Features
- Chapter learning objectives are tied to the American Health Information Management Association's (AHIMA) domains and sub-domains of the Health Information Technology (HIT) curriculum to allow instructors to teach to the credentialing exam and to help students prepare for the exam.
- Provides job descriptions in every chapter to give students a broader view of the field and show them they many options they have upon graduation.
- Includes application-oriented exercises and activities in each chapter to make learning more interactive for students and to also fulfill the AHIMA HIT curriculum requirements.
- Each chapter builds on the previous chapter and encourages the application of key concepts to support comprehensive learning of the material.
- A clear writing style and easy reading level is appropriate for two-year postsecondary students to make their reading and studying more time-efficient.
- A comprehensive Instructor's Resource Manual with CD-ROM makes it easier for instructors to develop and teach the course.
- Evolve provides an interactive learning environment instructors can utilize to work with the text.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Environment of Health Information
1. Health Care Delivery Systems
2. Paying for Health Care
3. Collecting Health Care Data
Unit Two: Content, Structure, and Processing of Health Information
4. Acute Care Records
5. HIM Processing
6. Coding and Reimbursement
7. HIM Issues in Alternative Settings
Unit Three: Maintenance and Analysis of Health Information
8. Storage
9. Statistics New!
10. Quality and Uses of Health Information
Unit Four: Legal and Supervisory Issues in Health Information
11. Confidentiality and Compliance New!
12. Electronic Health Records New!
13. HIM Department Management
14. Training & Development
Appendices
A. Sample Paper Records
B. Sample Electronic Records
C. Minimum Data Set
D. Excel Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 7th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416068181
About the Author
Nadinia Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Coordinator, Health Information Management and Medical Coding Studies, Delaware Technical Community College, Wilmington, Delaware
Melissa LaCour
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Health Information Technology, Delgado Community College, New Orleans, LA