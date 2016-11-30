Health Information Technology for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323482561, 9780323482752

Health Information Technology for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 26-1

1st Edition

Authors: Barry Sarvet John Torous
eBook ISBN: 9780323482752
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482561
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2016
Description

This issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, edited by Drs. Barry Sarvet and John Torous, will cover the spectrum of Health Information Technology and its role in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Topics covered include, but are not limited to Transformational Impact of Health IT on Clinical Practice; Strategies for Leveraging Health Information Technology for Improving Quality of Care; Provider-to-Provider Communication and Coordination of Care; Health Information Technology in Child Psychiatry Education and Training; The Use of Patient Portals, Privacy and Security Issues; Mobile Health Interventions for Psychiatric Conditions in Children; Use of Internet Based and Mobile Health Applications; and the Economic Aspects of Health Information Technology.

About the Authors

Barry Sarvet Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Tufts School of Medicine

John Torous Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

