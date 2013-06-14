Health Informatics: An Interprofessional Approach was awarded first place in the 2013 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Information Technology/Informatics category. Get on the cutting edge of informatics with Health Informatics, An Interprofessional Approach. Covering a wide range of skills and systems, this unique title prepares you for work in today’s technology-filled clinical field. Topics include clinical decision support, clinical documentation, provider order entry systems, system implementation, adoption issues, and more. Case studies, abstracts, and discussion questions enhance your understanding of these crucial areas of the clinical space.