Health Informatics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323100953, 9780323293860

Health Informatics

1st Edition

An Interprofessional Approach

Authors: Ramona Nelson Ramona Nelson Nancy Staggers
eBook ISBN: 9780323293860
eBook ISBN: 9780323171762
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th June 2013
Page Count: 560
Description

Health Informatics: An Interprofessional Approach was awarded first place in the 2013 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Information Technology/Informatics category. Get on the cutting edge of informatics with Health Informatics, An Interprofessional Approach. Covering a wide range of skills and systems, this unique title prepares you for work in today’s technology-filled clinical field. Topics include clinical decision support, clinical documentation, provider order entry systems, system implementation, adoption issues, and more. Case studies, abstracts, and discussion questions enhance your understanding of these crucial areas of the clinical space.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Background and Foundational Information

  1. Introduction: The Evolution of Health Informatics

  2. Theoretical Foundations of Health informatics

  3. Evidence-Based Practice and Informatics

  4. Knowledge Discovery, Data Mining, and Practice-Based Evidence

  5. Program Evaluation and Research Techniques

    6. Unit 2: Information Systems in Health Care Delivery

  6. Electronic Health Records and Applications for Managing Patient Care

  7. Applications for Managing Institutions Delivering Healthcare

  8. Telehealth and Applications for Delivering Care at a Distance

  9. Home Health and Related Community-Based Systems

  10. Clinical Decision Support Systems in Healthcare

  11. Public Health Informatics

  12. Technical Infrastructure to Support Healthcare

    13. Unit 3: Participatory Health Care Informatics and Health Care on the Internet

  13. The Evolving ePatient

  14. Social Networking and Other Web-Based Applications in Healthcare

  15. Personal Health Records (PHRs)

    16. Unit 4: Project Management Tools and Procedures

  16. Identifying and Selecting an Information System Solution

  17. Implementing and Upgrading an Information System Solution

  18. Health System Downtime and Disaster Recovery

    19. Unit 5: Quality, Usability and Standards in Informatics

  19. Privacy, Confidentiality, Security and Safety

  20. Patient Safety and Quality Initiatives in Informatics

  21. Improving the User Experience for Health Information Technology Products

  22. Standards

    23. Unit 6: Governance and Organizational Structures for Informatics

  23. Health IT Governance

  24. Legal Issues, Federal Regulations and Accreditation

  25. Health Policy and Informatics

    26. Unit 7: Education and Informatics

  26. Informatics in the Curriculum for Healthcare Professionals

  27. Distance Education: Applications, Techniques and Issues

  28. Information Systems and Technical Tools in Healthcare Education

  29. Simulation in Healthcare Education

    30. Unit 8: International Informatics Efforts

  30. International Efforts, Issues, and Innovations

Unit 9: The Present and Future

  31.  Future Directions and Future Research in Health Informatics

560
English
© Mosby 2014
Mosby
9780323293860
9780323171762

About the Author

Ramona Nelson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita Slippery Rock University Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania President, Ramona Nelson Consulting Allison Park, Pennsylvania

Nancy Staggers

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Informatics School of Nursing University of Maryland Baltimore, Maryland and Adjunct Professor, College of Nursing and Department of Biomedical Informatics University of Utah Salt Lake City, Utah

