Health Informatics
1st Edition
An Interprofessional Approach
Description
Health Informatics: An Interprofessional Approach was awarded first place in the 2013 AJN Book of the Year Awards in the Information Technology/Informatics category. Get on the cutting edge of informatics with Health Informatics, An Interprofessional Approach. Covering a wide range of skills and systems, this unique title prepares you for work in today’s technology-filled clinical field. Topics include clinical decision support, clinical documentation, provider order entry systems, system implementation, adoption issues, and more. Case studies, abstracts, and discussion questions enhance your understanding of these crucial areas of the clinical space.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Background and Foundational Information
- Introduction: The Evolution of Health Informatics
- Theoretical Foundations of Health informatics
- Evidence-Based Practice and Informatics
- Knowledge Discovery, Data Mining, and Practice-Based Evidence
- Program Evaluation and Research Techniques
- Electronic Health Records and Applications for Managing Patient Care
- Applications for Managing Institutions Delivering Healthcare
- Telehealth and Applications for Delivering Care at a Distance
- Home Health and Related Community-Based Systems
- Clinical Decision Support Systems in Healthcare
- Public Health Informatics
- Technical Infrastructure to Support Healthcare
- The Evolving ePatient
- Social Networking and Other Web-Based Applications in Healthcare
- Personal Health Records (PHRs)
- Identifying and Selecting an Information System Solution
- Implementing and Upgrading an Information System Solution
- Health System Downtime and Disaster Recovery
- Privacy, Confidentiality, Security and Safety
- Patient Safety and Quality Initiatives in Informatics
- Improving the User Experience for Health Information Technology Products
- Standards
- Health IT Governance
- Legal Issues, Federal Regulations and Accreditation
- Health Policy and Informatics
- Informatics in the Curriculum for Healthcare Professionals
- Distance Education: Applications, Techniques and Issues
- Information Systems and Technical Tools in Healthcare Education
- Simulation in Healthcare Education
- International Efforts, Issues, and Innovations
Unit 2: Information Systems in Health Care Delivery
Unit 3: Participatory Health Care Informatics and Health Care on the Internet
Unit 4: Project Management Tools and Procedures
Unit 5: Quality, Usability and Standards in Informatics
Unit 6: Governance and Organizational Structures for Informatics
Unit 7: Education and Informatics
Unit 8: International Informatics Efforts
Unit 9: The Present and Future
31. Future Directions and Future Research in Health Informatics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 14th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293860
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323171762
About the Author
Ramona Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita Slippery Rock University Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania President, Ramona Nelson Consulting Allison Park, Pennsylvania
Nancy Staggers
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Informatics School of Nursing University of Maryland Baltimore, Maryland and Adjunct Professor, College of Nursing and Department of Biomedical Informatics University of Utah Salt Lake City, Utah