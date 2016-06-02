Health Industrialization
1st Edition
Description
Health Industrialization discusses the way healthcare professionals distinguish between medicine, surgery, and diet and lifestyle guidelines. In other words, the ways that medicine aims to provide quantity of life.
Men and women would rather remain in good health as long as possible and compensate for the deficiencies that crop up to the best of their abilities. Hence, they are looking for quality of life that results in tensions brought on by different objectives. This book hypothesizes that this tension is the cause of an industrialization of medicine or health that depends to a degree on the point-of-view we choose.
Key Features
- Offers the key to understanding how this new form of industry will spread to create real change in the field of patient care
- Explores ethical issues and analyzes the various technologies at work in this transformation
Readership
Anyone interacting with information technology in a healthcare setting. The audience includes graduate students and fellows in medical informatics, physicians, nurses, managers, programmers, analysts, and administrators. In addition, it will be of interest to information technology professionals in related industries such as pharmaceutical and health insurance companies.
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- 1: Fixed Man, Enhanced Man, Transformed Man
- Abstract:
- 1.1 The Anthropocene
- 1.2 A new man in the face of progress
- 1.3 Fundamental technologies
- 1.4 Debates on technologies and men
- 1.5 World, mondialisation and health
- 1.6 Mondialisation, globalization and mondialité
- 1.7 Globalization, internationalization, localization
- 2: The Necessary Industrialization of Medicine
- Abstract:
- 2.1 Medical innovation as a factor of industrialization
- 2.2 The notion of apparatus
- 2.3 The meaning of apparatus
- 2.4 The “plus” man
- 2.5 Science, technology, art and industrialization
- 3: Industrialization: its Obstacles and its Rules
- Abstract:
- 3.1 The opposition of the actors in the health industry as an obstacle
- 3.2 A comparison with other economic sectors
- 4: Acceptability and Diffusion
- Abstract:
- 4.1 The criteria of the analysis
- 4.2 The models of adoption of medical technologies
- 4.3 Some definitions
- 5: The Dynamics of Diffusion
- Abstract:
- 5.1 The basis for the dynamics of industrialization
- 5.2 The advent of new concepts
- 5.3 Attempting to reduce complexity
- 6: Digital Identity and Health
- Abstract:
- 6.1 Digital identity
- 6.2 The identity crisis of the information-centric society
- 6.3 Cards as new kinds of identities
- 6.4 The genetic revolution as an ID carrier
- 7: Access to Information, Access to Health
- Abstract:
- 7.1 The access revolution
- 7.2 The great “ICT and health” revolution
- 7.3 Assessment tools
- 8: Mondialisation, the Maker of Biopower
- Abstract:
- 8.1 Mondialisation versus globalization (definition)
- 8.2 Are there temporal paradoxes?
- 9: Belief, Myth and Biopower
- Abstract:
- 9.1 The problem of belief
- 9.2 Critique of the notion of biopower
- 9.3 Equality and tyrannical kinds of power
- 9.4 Conception or has man become yet another object?
- 9.5 Marc Augé’s four observations about identity
- 9.6 Identity, individual and culture
- 9.7 The purchase of citizenship
- 10: Trust
- Abstract:
- 10.1 The source of trust
- 10.2 A resilient approach
- 10.3 The creative man
- 10.4 The dynamic approach (GEMS)
- 11: The Social Reality
- Abstract:
- 11.1 Singularist and transhumanist theories
- 11.2 DNA microarrays and their use
- 11.3 The economic reality
- 11.4 The new industrialized health
- 11.5 Debating the model
- 12: The Technologies that Could Change Everything
- Abstract:
- 12.1 Biotechnology
- 12.2 Energy and material technologies
- 12.3 Materials
- 12.4 The “nano” world
- 12.5 Information technology
- 12.6 Online data and “big data”
- 12.7 Robots and robotics
- 12.8 Selection technologies
- 12.9 Health and technological flops
- Conclusion
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 2nd June 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017937
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481475
About the Author
Bruno Salgues
Bruno Salgues is Director of Studies of Institut Mines-Télécom in Paris, France. He is also a University lecturer and researcher at the TIC&Sante in Montpellier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut Mines-Télécom, France