Health Effects of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids in Seafoods
1st Edition
Description
Health Effects of the Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids in Seafoods emerged from the 1985 Proceedings of a Conference on Health Effects of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids in Seafoods held in Washington, D.C., spearheaded by the National Fisheries Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Commerce (DOC), and the National Fisheries Institute (NFI). The conference aims to review the data about the health effects of polyunsaturated fatty acids in seafood; the impact of omega-3 fatty acids on eicosanoid formation, thrombosis, and inflammation; and the role of docosahexaenoic acid in membrane function and metabolism. It also encourages the researchers to study the possible origin of the health effects of seafood in the American diet. Composed of seven parts, the book begins by discussing the summary, conclusions, and recommendations the chairman of each working groups presented during the conference. It also explains the effects of fatty acids on lipoprotein and generation of products of the 5-Lipoxygenase pathway and the membrane functioning and metabolism. Moreover, it discusses the status of the fishery industries worldwide, the different classes of lipids that contain fatty acids, and recipes with seafood as the main ingredient. This book will be of great interest to the scientists such as basic researchers, clinical investigators, and epidemiologists, as well as to health personnel and consumers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Summary of Conference and Recommended Research Agenda
Chapter 1. Historical Perspective, Conference Conclusions and Recommendations, and Actions by Federal Agencies
Part II. The Impact of Omega-3 Fatty Acids on Eicosanoid Formation
Chapter 2. The Fate of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids
Chapter 3. Dietary Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids and Eicosanoid Formation in Man
Chapter 4. Biochemical and Functional Effects of Dietary Substrate Modification in Man
Part III. Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis
Chapter 5. Introduction: Approaches to Prevention
Chapter 6. Cellular Dynamics in Atherosclerosis
Chapter 7. Thrombosis and Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Epidemiological and Clinical Aspects
Chapter 8. The Antithrombotic Effects of Fish Oil
Part IV. Lipoproteins and Atherosclerosis
Chapter 9. Effects of Fatty Acids on Lipoprotein Metabolism in Man: Perspectives for Actions of Fish Oil Fatty Acids
Chapter 10. Hypolipidemic Effects of Dietary Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Normal and Hyperlipidemic Humans: Effectiveness and Mechanisms
Chapter 11. Dietary Long Chain Polyenoic Fatty Acids: 1. Suppression of Triglyceride Formation in Rat Liver; 2. Attenuation in Man of the Effects of Dietary Cholesterol on Lipoprotein Cholesterol
Part V. Immunology and Inflammation
Chapter 12. Effects of Omega-3 Fatty Acids on the Generation of Products of the 5-Lipoxygenase Pathway
Chapter 13. Effects of Eicosapentaenoic Acid on Immune Responses and Inflammation in Humans
Chapter 14. Dietary Marine Lipids Modify Autoimmune Diseases
Part VI. Docosahexaenoic Acid: Membrane Function and Metabolism
Chapter 15. Docosahexaenoic Acid: Membrane Function and Metabolism
Chapter 16. The Role of Docosahexaenoic Acid (22:6ω3) in Biological Membranes: Examples from Photoreceptors and Model Membrane Bilayers
Chapter 17. Comparison of Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fatty Acid Metabolism
Part VII. Availability, Composition, and Preparation of Seafood
Chapter 18. Status of the World Fisheries
Chapter 19. Fatty Acids in Fish
Chapter 20. Seafood in Your Diet—A Choice of Recipes
Chapter 21. Effects of Cooking on the Fatty Acid Profiles of Selected Seafoods
Appendix
Provisional Table of the Content of Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Other Fat Components in Selected Foods
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 473
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 10th September 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138116