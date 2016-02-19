Health Effects of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids in Seafoods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126443608, 9780323138116

Health Effects of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids in Seafoods

1st Edition

Authors: Artemis P Simopoulos
eBook ISBN: 9780323138116
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th September 1986
Page Count: 473
Description

Health Effects of the Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids in Seafoods emerged from the 1985 Proceedings of a Conference on Health Effects of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids in Seafoods held in Washington, D.C., spearheaded by the National Fisheries Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Commerce (DOC), and the National Fisheries Institute (NFI). The conference aims to review the data about the health effects of polyunsaturated fatty acids in seafood; the impact of omega-3 fatty acids on eicosanoid formation, thrombosis, and inflammation; and the role of docosahexaenoic acid in membrane function and metabolism. It also encourages the researchers to study the possible origin of the health effects of seafood in the American diet. Composed of seven parts, the book begins by discussing the summary, conclusions, and recommendations the chairman of each working groups presented during the conference. It also explains the effects of fatty acids on lipoprotein and generation of products of the 5-Lipoxygenase pathway and the membrane functioning and metabolism. Moreover, it discusses the status of the fishery industries worldwide, the different classes of lipids that contain fatty acids, and recipes with seafood as the main ingredient. This book will be of great interest to the scientists such as basic researchers, clinical investigators, and epidemiologists, as well as to health personnel and consumers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. Summary of Conference and Recommended Research Agenda

Chapter 1. Historical Perspective, Conference Conclusions and Recommendations, and Actions by Federal Agencies

Part II. The Impact of Omega-3 Fatty Acids on Eicosanoid Formation

Chapter 2. The Fate of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids

Chapter 3. Dietary Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids and Eicosanoid Formation in Man

Chapter 4. Biochemical and Functional Effects of Dietary Substrate Modification in Man

Part III. Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis

Chapter 5. Introduction: Approaches to Prevention

Chapter 6. Cellular Dynamics in Atherosclerosis

Chapter 7. Thrombosis and Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Epidemiological and Clinical Aspects

Chapter 8. The Antithrombotic Effects of Fish Oil

Part IV. Lipoproteins and Atherosclerosis

Chapter 9. Effects of Fatty Acids on Lipoprotein Metabolism in Man: Perspectives for Actions of Fish Oil Fatty Acids

Chapter 10. Hypolipidemic Effects of Dietary Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Normal and Hyperlipidemic Humans: Effectiveness and Mechanisms

Chapter 11. Dietary Long Chain Polyenoic Fatty Acids: 1. Suppression of Triglyceride Formation in Rat Liver; 2. Attenuation in Man of the Effects of Dietary Cholesterol on Lipoprotein Cholesterol

Part V. Immunology and Inflammation

Chapter 12. Effects of Omega-3 Fatty Acids on the Generation of Products of the 5-Lipoxygenase Pathway

Chapter 13. Effects of Eicosapentaenoic Acid on Immune Responses and Inflammation in Humans

Chapter 14. Dietary Marine Lipids Modify Autoimmune Diseases

Part VI. Docosahexaenoic Acid: Membrane Function and Metabolism

Chapter 15. Docosahexaenoic Acid: Membrane Function and Metabolism

Chapter 16. The Role of Docosahexaenoic Acid (22:6ω3) in Biological Membranes: Examples from Photoreceptors and Model Membrane Bilayers

Chapter 17. Comparison of Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fatty Acid Metabolism

Part VII. Availability, Composition, and Preparation of Seafood

Chapter 18. Status of the World Fisheries

Chapter 19. Fatty Acids in Fish

Chapter 20. Seafood in Your Diet—A Choice of Recipes

Chapter 21. Effects of Cooking on the Fatty Acid Profiles of Selected Seafoods

Appendix

Provisional Table of the Content of Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Other Fat Components in Selected Foods

Index




About the Author

Artemis P Simopoulos

