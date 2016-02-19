Health Education and the Media II
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 2nd International Conference Organized Jointly by the Scottish Health Education Group, Edinburgh and the Advertising Research Unit, Department of Marketing, University of Strathclyde, Edinburgh, 25–29 March 1985

Health Education and the Media II is a collection of papers that covers the various issues in utilizing media for promoting health education. The materials in the book are organized according to their respective theme. The first part of the selection presents papers about the theorecal issues of use of the media for health education, such as the application of market segmentation in alcohol and drug education, as well as social context of alcohol consumption and sources of information among high school alcohol abusers. Next, the title covers articles that deal with the practical issues, such as an analysis of media coverage and effective communication strategies with older people. The remaining papers discuss the areas for future developments, including more constructive use of existing resources and the potential for tabloid newspapers as vehicles for promulgating health promotion messages at district level. The book will be of great interest to health professionals, public health government officials, and individuals in the mass media industry.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Theoretical Issues
The Cancer Information Service: Marketing a Large-Scale National Information Program Through the Media
The Application of Market Segmentation in Alcohol and Drug Education: The Applause Project
Health Promotion Through Sponsorship: The State of the Art
The Design of Print for Health Education - Principles for Communication
Television in National Health Promotion in Finland: The "Keys to Health" TV Program in 1982
How to Develop Health Education Material: The Finnish Model
Anti-Smoking Information and Changes of Smoking Behavior in the Netherlands, UK, USA, Canada and Australia
Social Context of Alcohol Consumption and Sources of Information Among High School Alcohol Abusers
Selling Healthy Behavior: Success and Failures
Public Health Versus Media Wealth: The Conflict Between Ethics and Expedience in the Smoking Debate
Tobacco Advertising and the Media: Structural Barriers to the Communication of Health Risks and Benefits
Strategy for the Control of the Tobacco Problem
Advertising as Myth: A Reevaluation of the Relationship of Cigarette Advertising and Smoking
Practical Issues
"Un Verre Ca Va, Trois Verres Bonjour Les Degats" A National Information Campaign on Excessive Alcohol Drinking in France
The Cancer Prevention Awareness Program: Approaching Public Understanding with Good News
Formative Research and its Implementation in the Making of the BBC Television Series 'Can You Avoid Cancer?'
Help or Hype: An Analysis of Media Coverage of the 1983 "Pill Scare"
The Use of Communication Media in a Program Against Tobacco Smoking
Advertising How Ex-Smokers Give Up A Report on the West Midlands Health Services Quit Smoking Project 1982 Birmingham UK
National Non-Smoking Week - A Canadian Success Story
Lessons From a National Media Prevention Campaign
Multilingual Health Announcements on Television An Effective Way to Communicate with Ethnic Minorities
Effective Communication Strategies with Older People: An Emerging Pattern of Good Practice
Reaching Children with Mass Media Health Promotion Programs: The Relative Effectiveness of an Advertising Campaign, a Community-based Program, and a School-based Program
Monitoring Children's Perceptions of Advertisements for Cigarettes
The Effects of Health Education on Smoking in Young Population
Future Developments
The Use of the Media in Health Education - A View of its Evolution in Scotland
Promoting Health - A More Constructive Use of Existing Resources
Strategies for Increasing the Participation of Health Care Professionals in Continuing Education Programs
The Training of Teachers and Organizers in School Health Education
The Training of Health Professionals for Effective Use of Mass Media in Health Education
British Women's Magazines - A Healthy Read
Communication and Co-operation Between Media and Health Professionals
Sex Matters - The Use of Self Disclosure in Televised Health Education
The Potential for Tabloid Newspapers as Vehicles for Promulgating Health Promotion Messages at District Level
A New Approach to effective Non-Smoking Education in Holland
Health Education and the New Media
Billboard Utilizing Graffitists Against Unhealthy Promotions
(B.U.G.A.U.P.) - Its Philosophy and Rationale, and their Application in Health Promotion
Abstracts of Free Papers
