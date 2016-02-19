Health Education and the Media II is a collection of papers that covers the various issues in utilizing media for promoting health education. The materials in the book are organized according to their respective theme. The first part of the selection presents papers about the theorecal issues of use of the media for health education, such as the application of market segmentation in alcohol and drug education, as well as social context of alcohol consumption and sources of information among high school alcohol abusers. Next, the title covers articles that deal with the practical issues, such as an analysis of media coverage and effective communication strategies with older people. The remaining papers discuss the areas for future developments, including more constructive use of existing resources and the potential for tabloid newspapers as vehicles for promulgating health promotion messages at district level. The book will be of great interest to health professionals, public health government officials, and individuals in the mass media industry.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Theoretical Issues

The Cancer Information Service: Marketing a Large-Scale National Information Program Through the Media

The Application of Market Segmentation in Alcohol and Drug Education: The Applause Project

Health Promotion Through Sponsorship: The State of the Art

The Design of Print for Health Education - Principles for Communication

Television in National Health Promotion in Finland: The "Keys to Health" TV Program in 1982

How to Develop Health Education Material: The Finnish Model

Anti-Smoking Information and Changes of Smoking Behavior in the Netherlands, UK, USA, Canada and Australia

Social Context of Alcohol Consumption and Sources of Information Among High School Alcohol Abusers

Selling Healthy Behavior: Success and Failures

Public Health Versus Media Wealth: The Conflict Between Ethics and Expedience in the Smoking Debate

Tobacco Advertising and the Media: Structural Barriers to the Communication of Health Risks and Benefits

Strategy for the Control of the Tobacco Problem

Advertising as Myth: A Reevaluation of the Relationship of Cigarette Advertising and Smoking

Practical Issues

"Un Verre Ca Va, Trois Verres Bonjour Les Degats" A National Information Campaign on Excessive Alcohol Drinking in France

The Cancer Prevention Awareness Program: Approaching Public Understanding with Good News

Formative Research and its Implementation in the Making of the BBC Television Series 'Can You Avoid Cancer?'

Help or Hype: An Analysis of Media Coverage of the 1983 "Pill Scare"

The Use of Communication Media in a Program Against Tobacco Smoking

Advertising How Ex-Smokers Give Up A Report on the West Midlands Health Services Quit Smoking Project 1982 Birmingham UK

National Non-Smoking Week - A Canadian Success Story

Lessons From a National Media Prevention Campaign

Multilingual Health Announcements on Television An Effective Way to Communicate with Ethnic Minorities

Effective Communication Strategies with Older People: An Emerging Pattern of Good Practice

Reaching Children with Mass Media Health Promotion Programs: The Relative Effectiveness of an Advertising Campaign, a Community-based Program, and a School-based Program

Monitoring Children's Perceptions of Advertisements for Cigarettes

The Effects of Health Education on Smoking in Young Population

Future Developments

The Use of the Media in Health Education - A View of its Evolution in Scotland

Promoting Health - A More Constructive Use of Existing Resources

Strategies for Increasing the Participation of Health Care Professionals in Continuing Education Programs

The Training of Teachers and Organizers in School Health Education

The Training of Health Professionals for Effective Use of Mass Media in Health Education

British Women's Magazines - A Healthy Read

Communication and Co-operation Between Media and Health Professionals

Sex Matters - The Use of Self Disclosure in Televised Health Education

The Potential for Tabloid Newspapers as Vehicles for Promulgating Health Promotion Messages at District Level

A New Approach to effective Non-Smoking Education in Holland

Health Education and the New Media

Billboard Utilizing Graffitists Against Unhealthy Promotions

(B.U.G.A.U.P.) - Its Philosophy and Rationale, and their Application in Health Promotion

Abstracts of Free Papers