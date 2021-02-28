Health disparities in rheumatic diseases: Part II, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323813631

Health disparities in rheumatic diseases: Part II, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 47-1

1st Edition

Editor: Candace H Feldman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323813631
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th February 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323813631

About the Editor

Candace H Feldman

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Physician, Brigham and Women's Hospital Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School Brigham and Women's Hospital Department of Medicine Division of Rheumatology, Immunology and Allergy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.