Health Careers Today
5th Edition
Description
Describing more than 45 health careers, Health Careers Today, 5th Edition offers a practical overview to help you make an informed decision in choosing a profession. Not only does it discuss the roles and responsibilities of various occupations, it provides a solid foundation in the skills needed for all health careers. Clear explanations of anatomy and physiology provide essential knowledge of health related to the human body, and show how this applies to different careers. A companion Evolve website includes skills videos, animations, quizzes, and flashcards. Written by experienced educator Judith Gerdin, this book reflects National Health Care Skills Standards.
Key Features
- A clear, easy-to-read approach makes it easy to explore health career options.
- Over 45 health careers are discussed, including the requirements and roles and responsibilities of each.
- Full-color drawings and photographs illustrate concepts, techniques, and equipment.
- The National Health Care Skills Standards are incorporated, and the book's organization closely follows the standards.
- An Anatomy and Physiology unit covers all of the body systems, and applies A&P to various career settings.
- Skill Activities provide the opportunity to obtain hands-on experience.
- Learning Objectives at the beginning of each chapter focus on key information.
- Key Terms with definitions are listed at the beginning of each chapter.
- Core concepts are reinforced with more than 70 content boxes, skill boxes, review questions, and critical thinking questions.
- National Standard sections summarize the specific number and name of each national standard covered in that chapter, along with page references.
- Chapter summaries make it easy to review and identify key content.
- A comprehensive glossary includes all key terms and definitions for quick reference.
- Student resources on a companion Evolve website include fill-in-the-blank and drag-and-drop quizzes, flashcards, anatomy and physiology animations, skill videos, an audio glossary, and web links.
- A workbook corresponds to the chapters in the textbook, and features learning activities such as vocabulary practice exercises, medical abbreviation practice exercises, coloring/labeling activities, concept application exercises, laboratory exercises, critical thinking exercises, and Internet activities. Sold separately.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Core Knowledge
1. Health Care of the Past, Present, and Future
2. Interpersonal Dynamics and Communications
3. Safety Practices
4. Legal and Ethical Principles
5. Culture and Health Care
6. Employability Skills
7. Foundation Skills
8. Wellness, Growth, and Development
Unit 2: Anatomy and Physiology
9. Body Organization
10. Integumentary System
11. Cardiovascular System
12. Circulatory System
13. Respiratory System
14. Skeletal System
15. Muscular System
16. Digestive System
17. Urinary System
18. Endocrine System
19. Nervous System
20. Sensory System
21. Reproductive System
Unit 3: Career Clusters
22. Laboratory Careers
23. Imaging Careers
24. Nursing Careers
25. Medical Careers
26. Dental Careers
27. Complementary and Alternative Careers
28. Veterinary Careers
29. Community and Social Careers
30. Mental Health Careers
31. Rehabilitative Careers
32. Emergency Health Careers
33. Information and Administration Careers
34. Environmental Careers
35. Biotechnology Research and Development Careers
Appendix I: Common Prefixes, Word Roots, and Suffixes
Appendix II: Medical Charts, Graphs, and Forms
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 7th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323082198
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277730
About the Author
Judith Gerdin
Affiliations and Expertise
Paradise Valley High School, Phoenix, AZ