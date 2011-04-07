Health Careers Today - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323075046, 9780323082198

Health Careers Today

5th Edition

Authors: Judith Gerdin
eBook ISBN: 9780323082198
eBook ISBN: 9780323277730
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th April 2011
Page Count: 648
Description

Describing more than 45 health careers, Health Careers Today, 5th Edition offers a practical overview to help you make an informed decision in choosing a profession. Not only does it discuss the roles and responsibilities of various occupations, it provides a solid foundation in the skills needed for all health careers. Clear explanations of anatomy and physiology provide essential knowledge of health related to the human body, and show how this applies to different careers. A companion Evolve website includes skills videos, animations, quizzes, and flashcards. Written by experienced educator Judith Gerdin, this book reflects National Health Care Skills Standards.

Key Features

  • A clear, easy-to-read approach makes it easy to explore health career options.
  • Over 45 health careers are discussed, including the requirements and roles and responsibilities of each.
  • Full-color drawings and photographs illustrate concepts, techniques, and equipment.
  • The National Health Care Skills Standards are incorporated, and the book's organization closely follows the standards.
  • An Anatomy and Physiology unit covers all of the body systems, and applies A&P to various career settings.
  • Skill Activities provide the opportunity to obtain hands-on experience.
  • Learning Objectives at the beginning of each chapter focus on key information.
  • Key Terms with definitions are listed at the beginning of each chapter.
  • Core concepts are reinforced with more than 70 content boxes, skill boxes, review questions, and critical thinking questions.
  • National Standard sections summarize the specific number and name of each national standard covered in that chapter, along with page references.
  • Chapter summaries make it easy to review and identify key content.
  • A comprehensive glossary includes all key terms and definitions for quick reference.
  • Student resources on a companion Evolve website include fill-in-the-blank and drag-and-drop quizzes, flashcards, anatomy and physiology animations, skill videos, an audio glossary, and web links.
  • A workbook corresponds to the chapters in the textbook, and features learning activities such as vocabulary practice exercises, medical abbreviation practice exercises, coloring/labeling activities, concept application exercises, laboratory exercises, critical thinking exercises, and Internet activities. Sold separately.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Core Knowledge

1. Health Care of the Past, Present, and Future

2. Interpersonal Dynamics and Communications

3. Safety Practices

4. Legal and Ethical Principles

5. Culture and Health Care

6. Employability Skills

7. Foundation Skills

8. Wellness, Growth, and Development

Unit 2: Anatomy and Physiology

9. Body Organization

10. Integumentary System

11. Cardiovascular System

12. Circulatory System

13. Respiratory System

14. Skeletal System

15. Muscular System

16. Digestive System

17. Urinary System

18. Endocrine System

19. Nervous System

20. Sensory System

21. Reproductive System

Unit 3: Career Clusters

22. Laboratory Careers

23. Imaging Careers

24. Nursing Careers

25. Medical Careers

26. Dental Careers

27. Complementary and Alternative Careers

28. Veterinary Careers

29. Community and Social Careers

30. Mental Health Careers

31. Rehabilitative Careers

32. Emergency Health Careers

33. Information and Administration Careers

34. Environmental Careers

35. Biotechnology Research and Development Careers

Appendix I: Common Prefixes, Word Roots, and Suffixes

Appendix II: Medical Charts, Graphs, and Forms

Glossary

About the Author

Judith Gerdin

Affiliations and Expertise

Paradise Valley High School, Phoenix, AZ

