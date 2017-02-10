Health Care for Underserved Women, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323509824, 9780323510011

Health Care for Underserved Women, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 44-1

1st Edition

Authors: Wanda Nicholson
eBook ISBN: 9780323510011
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323509824
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th February 2017
Description

Dr. Nicholson's issue is devoted to providing health care to the underserved woman. Leading experts in the area have written reviews to address the leading thinking and management of patient outcomes in the following areas: Racial/ethnic Disparities in Health and Healthcare; Perinatal Quality Indicators and Achieving Birth Equity among Underserved Women; Reducing Disparities in Unintended Pregnancy; Family planning American style: Why it’s so hard to control birth in the United States; Breaking the Cycle of Obesity in Women in Underserved Communities; Addressing Healthcare Disparities Among Sexual and Gender Minorities with Community Initiatives; Comparing Options for Patient-Centered Treatment for Uterine Fibroids: Addressing Patient-Centered Fibroid Management in Underserved Women of Childbearing Age; Aiding Underserved Women with Substance Use Disorders before and after Pregnancy; The Role of Qualitative Research in Gynecologic and Reproductive Care; and Using the Electronic Health Record to Conduct Reserch in Population Health. Readers will come away with state-of-the-art information that they can immediately integrate into patient care.

About the Authors

Wanda Nicholson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina, School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC

