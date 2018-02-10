Health Care and Environmental Contamination

Dr Rai Kookana is a Chief Research Scientist with CSIRO Land and Water, Australia. He is leading a research team on environmental chemistry and ecotoxicology of emerging contaminants. Rai did his PhD from the University of Western Australia (1989) and joined CSIRO as a research scientist in 1992. He has published several books, 25 book chapters, 240 journal papers, and many other peer-reviewed articles, on environmental fate, effects and ecological risk assessment of organic contaminants in both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. His current ISI H-Index is 38 with total citations > 6000. Rai is on many national advisory committees and boards (e.g. the Science Fellow of Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicines Authority (2009-current) and is on editorial boards of 4 international journals. He has been one of the key advisors to IAEA/FAO Joint Division on Food and Environment CRP on pesticides involving several Latin American and Asian Countries. In 2012, Soil Science Society of America selected him as a Fellow of SSSA. Rai is currently serving as the Vice-President of the IUPAC Division on Chemistry and Environment.