1. Environmental Contaminants and Healthcare: An Introduction
2. Environmental contamination from Health-Care Facilities
3. Fate and Behaviour of Environmental Contaminants Arising from Health-Care Provision
4. Ecotoxicological Perspectives on Health-Care and the Environment
5. Terrestrial Ecotoxicity
6. Environmental Contaminants of Health-Care Origin: Exposure and Potential Effects on Wildlife
7. Pharmaceuticals in the Environment and Human Health
8. Antibiotic and Antibiotic Resistance: Closing the Loop Between Hospitals and the Environment
9. Antimicrobial Use and Ecotoxicological Risks from Pandemics and Epidemics
10. Management of Waste from the Health-Care Sector
11. Stewardship Approaches to Reducing Health-Care Contaminants
12. Management of Environmental Contaminants from Healthcare: Sustainable Pharmacy
13. Policy, Regulations and Risk Assessment
Health Care and Environmental Contamination provides a comprehensive explanation of new and evolving topics in the field, including discussions on emissions from pharmaceutical manufacturing, disposal of medical wastes, inputs from sewerage systems, effects on aquatic organisms and wildlife, indirect effects on human health, antibiotic resistance, stewardship, and treatment.
These important issues affect the natural environment, making this first book on the topic a must have for comprehensive, broad, and up-to-date coverage of these issues.
- Written by leading global researchers, scientists, and practitioners in the field
- Provides an engaging writing style for specialists and non-specialists
- Ensures a broad balance and critical overview of topics, with unbiased information from thought leaders
Academics, universities, public health practitioners, environmental scientists, postgraduate students
Alistair Boxall Series Editor
Professor, Environmental Department, University of York, UK
Rai Kookana Series Editor
Dr Rai Kookana is a Chief Research Scientist with CSIRO Land and Water, Australia. He is leading a research team on environmental chemistry and ecotoxicology of emerging contaminants. Rai did his PhD from the University of Western Australia (1989) and joined CSIRO as a research scientist in 1992. He has published several books, 25 book chapters, 240 journal papers, and many other peer-reviewed articles, on environmental fate, effects and ecological risk assessment of organic contaminants in both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. His current ISI H-Index is 38 with total citations > 6000. Rai is on many national advisory committees and boards (e.g. the Science Fellow of Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicines Authority (2009-current) and is on editorial boards of 4 international journals. He has been one of the key advisors to IAEA/FAO Joint Division on Food and Environment CRP on pesticides involving several Latin American and Asian Countries. In 2012, Soil Science Society of America selected him as a Fellow of SSSA. Rai is currently serving as the Vice-President of the IUPAC Division on Chemistry and Environment.
CSIRO Land and water, Professor (affiliate), University of Adelaide, Australia