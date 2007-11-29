Health Assessment Online for Physical Examination and Health Assessment Version 2 (User Guide, Access Code and Textbook Package)
5th Edition
Authors: Carolyn Jarvis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416051886
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th November 2007
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 29th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416051886
About the Author
Carolyn Jarvis
Carolyn Jarvis, PhD, APRN, CNP
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, Illinois Wesleyan University; Nurse Practitioner, Community Health Care Clinic, Bloomington, Illinois
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.