Health Assessment Online for Physical Examination and Health Assessment (Access Code and Textbook Package)
8th Edition
Authors: Carolyn Jarvis
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323672498
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th March 2019
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 13th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323672498
About the Author
Carolyn Jarvis
Carolyn Jarvis, PhD, APRN, CNP
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, Illinois Wesleyan University; Nurse Practitioner, Community Health Care Clinic, Bloomington, Illinois
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.