Health Assessment for Nursing Practice
4th Edition
Description
Using a nursing-oriented, holistic approach, this straightforward text provides you with a visual presentation to conducting physical examinations. This textbook clearly delineates the routine exam techniques from those exams for special circumstances or advanced practice.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Routine exams and exams for advanced practice are identified with a special icon to help you quickly and easily determine essential assessment content.
- Body system chapters are subdivided into clearly delineated sections to allow easy navigation among these consistent sections within the chapters.
- UNIQUE! End-of-chapter Documentation Samples demonstrate how to document client data and provide a practice context for client charting.
- UNIQUE! Special feature boxes outline common, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about health assessment and provide corresponding answers.
- Ethnic and Cultural Variations boxes present differences to anticipate among today’s multicultural client population and show how to vary the exam for varied populations.
- Separate sections for special circumstances or special needs show how to vary the exam for clients with special needs.
- Feature boxes outline Healthy People 2010 objectives to provide you thorough discussions of recommendations for health promotion and reducing risk.
- Interactive Activity Lists at the end of each chapter outline corresponding exercises, checklists, and lab forms that can be found on the companion CD-ROM.
- Case Studies with Clinical Reasoning Questions are provided at the end of each chapter to test your application of textbook material.
- NCLEX® exam-style review questions are included at the end of each chapter.
- PDA-Downloadable Exam Techniques are included on the Evolve companion website to allow you to easily access important summary exam information.
Table of Contents
I. Foundations for Health Assessment
1. Why Learn Health Assessment?
2. Ethnic Cultural Considerations
3. Interviewing to Obtain a Health History
4. Techniques and Equipment for Physical Assessment
5. General Inspection and Measurement of Vital Signs
6. Pain Assessment
7. Mental Health Assessment
8. Sleep Assessment
9. Nutritional Assessment
II. Health Assessment of the Adult
10. Skin Hair, Nails
11. Head, Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat
12. Lung and Respiratory System
13. Heart and Peripheral Vascular System
14. Abdomen and Gastrointestinal System
15. Musculoskeletal System
16. Neurologic System
17. Breasts and Axillae
18. Reproductive System and the Perineum
III. NEW! Health Assessment Across the Lifespan
19. Developmental Assessment Throughout the Lifespan
20. NEW! Assessment of the Infant and Child
21. Assessment of the Pregnant Client
22. NEW! Assessment of the Older Adult
IV. Putting It All Together
23. Conducting a Head-to-Toe Assessment
24. Documenting the Health Assessment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 19th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323063586
About the Author
Susan Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Associate Professor, Harris College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, Texas
Jean Giddens
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Executive Nurse Fellow, Dean and Professor, School of Nursing, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia