Health Assessment for Nursing Practice

I. Foundations for Health Assessment



1. Why Learn Health Assessment?



2. Ethnic Cultural Considerations



3. Interviewing to Obtain a Health History



4. Techniques and Equipment for Physical Assessment



5. General Inspection and Measurement of Vital Signs



6. Pain Assessment



7. Mental Health Assessment



8. Sleep Assessment



9. Nutritional Assessment





II. Health Assessment of the Adult



10. Skin Hair, Nails



11. Head, Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat



12. Lung and Respiratory System



13. Heart and Peripheral Vascular System



14. Abdomen and Gastrointestinal System



15. Musculoskeletal System



16. Neurologic System



17. Breasts and Axillae



18. Reproductive System and the Perineum





III. NEW! Health Assessment Across the Lifespan



19. Developmental Assessment Throughout the Lifespan



20. NEW! Assessment of the Infant and Child



21. Assessment of the Pregnant Client



22. NEW! Assessment of the Older Adult





IV. Putting It All Together



23. Conducting a Head-to-Toe Assessment



24. Documenting the Health Assessment