Health and Safety in Ceramics
1st Edition
A Guide for Educational Workshops and Studios
Description
Health and Safety in Ceramics: A Guide for Educational Workshops and Studios, Second Edition is a booklet that aims to teach those who work with ceramic materials how to safely handle them and avoid the different hazards they may cause. The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 covers the materials used in ceramics; the problems of handling them; their mode of entry, and how to handle them properly; the safe application and preparation of glazes; the manufacture; application; and general hazards of ceramic colors. Part 2 deals with finished ware, the presence of hazards, and the test of its safety levels. Part 3 discusses safety of equipment, especially machinery and kilns. Non-technical, simple, and easily understood, the text is recommended for clay potters and ceramic workers, those who wish to venture into the ceramics business, and those who want to teach the safety of the craft to others.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part 1. Materials
Section 1. Handling Problems with Ceramic Materials
I. Materials Entering the Body
II. Dermatitis — Inflammation of the Skin
III. Handling Ceramic Materials
Appendix 1.1. Dust
Appendix 1.2. Materials of Particular Concern
Section 2. Glazes
I. Frit and Glaze Manufacture
II. Glaze Preparation and Handling
III. Glaze Application
Appendix 2A. Low Solubility — Definition and Test
Appendix 2B. Control of Lead at Work Regulations 1980
Section 3. Ceramic Colors
I. Manufacture
II. Application: Body Stains
III. Hazards: Chemical
IV. Ceramic Decorative Inks
Appendix 3. Properties of Solvents
Part 2. Finished Ware
Section 4. The Safety of Finished Ware
Appendix 4. Metal Release Limits
Part 3. Safety Of Equipment
Section 5. Safeguarding of Machinery
I. Mixers
II. Pug Mills
III. Potters Wheels
IV. Lathes
Section 6. Kilns
I. General Recommendations
II. Location
III. Operating Instructions
IV. Electrically Operated Kilns
V. Gas Fired Kilns
VI. Ad hoc Kilns
References and Useful Addresses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 50
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140858