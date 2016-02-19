Health and Safety in Ceramics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080334684, 9781483140858

Health and Safety in Ceramics

1st Edition

A Guide for Educational Workshops and Studios

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483140858
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 50
Description

Health and Safety in Ceramics: A Guide for Educational Workshops and Studios, Second Edition is a booklet that aims to teach those who work with ceramic materials how to safely handle them and avoid the different hazards they may cause. The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 covers the materials used in ceramics; the problems of handling them; their mode of entry, and how to handle them properly; the safe application and preparation of glazes; the manufacture; application; and general hazards of ceramic colors. Part 2 deals with finished ware, the presence of hazards, and the test of its safety levels. Part 3 discusses safety of equipment, especially machinery and kilns. Non-technical, simple, and easily understood, the text is recommended for clay potters and ceramic workers, those who wish to venture into the ceramics business, and those who want to teach the safety of the craft to others.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Part 1. Materials

Section 1. Handling Problems with Ceramic Materials

I. Materials Entering the Body

II. Dermatitis — Inflammation of the Skin

III. Handling Ceramic Materials

Appendix 1.1. Dust

Appendix 1.2. Materials of Particular Concern

Section 2. Glazes

I. Frit and Glaze Manufacture

II. Glaze Preparation and Handling

III. Glaze Application

Appendix 2A. Low Solubility — Definition and Test

Appendix 2B. Control of Lead at Work Regulations 1980

Section 3. Ceramic Colors

I. Manufacture

II. Application: Body Stains

III. Hazards: Chemical

IV. Ceramic Decorative Inks

Appendix 3. Properties of Solvents

Part 2. Finished Ware

Section 4. The Safety of Finished Ware

Appendix 4. Metal Release Limits

Part 3. Safety Of Equipment

Section 5. Safeguarding of Machinery

I. Mixers

II. Pug Mills

III. Potters Wheels

IV. Lathes

Section 6. Kilns

I. General Recommendations

II. Location

III. Operating Instructions

IV. Electrically Operated Kilns

V. Gas Fired Kilns

VI. Ad hoc Kilns

References and Useful Addresses


Details

No. of pages:
50
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483140858

About the Author

Sam Stuart

Ratings and Reviews

