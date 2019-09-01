Health and Health Care Delivery in Canada
3rd Edition
Description
Prepare for a career in Canadian health care with the only text of its kind! Written in a manageable, student-friendly style, Health and Health Care Delivery in Canada, 3rd Edition makes it easy to understand the nation’s approach to health, wellness, and illness. Set entirely within a Canadian context, this text includes coverage of individual and population health, the role of federal agencies and provincial governments, health care funding, and current issues and future trends in health care. This new edition includes updated coverage on mental health care, Indigenous Peoples, palliative and end-of-life care (including MAID), and the legalization of marihuana. With enhanced online resources and updated review questions, it’s ideal for all Canadian students considering a career in health care!
Key Features
- Case examples provide real-world scenarios related to the chapter content.
- Thinking It Through questions ask you to critically consider key aspects of health and health care delivery.
- Review questions at the end of every chapter test your comprehension of the material.
- Chapter Summaries at the end of each chapter cover the main topics and their key takeaways.
- Key Terms open each chapter and include page references for definitions.
Table of Contents
- The History of Health Care in Canada
2. The Role of Health Canada and Other Federal and International Health Agencies
3. The Role of Provincial and Territorial Governments in Health Care
4. The Dollars and ‘Sense’ of Health Care Funding
5. Practitioners and Workplace Settings
6. The Essentials of Population Health in Canada
7. Health and the Individual
8. The Law and Health Care
9. Ethics and Health Care
10. Current Issues and Future Trends in Health Care in Canada
Glossary
Appendix: Declaration of Alma-Ata: International Conference on Primary Health Care, 6-12 September 1978
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771721691
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721721
About the Author
Valerie Thompson
Valerie Thompson, RN, PHC, NP
Affiliations and Expertise
Conestoga Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning