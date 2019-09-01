Prepare for a career in Canadian health care with the only text of its kind! Written in a manageable, student-friendly style, Health and Health Care Delivery in Canada, 3rd Edition makes it easy to understand the nation’s approach to health, wellness, and illness. Set entirely within a Canadian context, this text includes coverage of individual and population health, the role of federal agencies and provincial governments, health care funding, and current issues and future trends in health care. This new edition includes updated coverage on mental health care, Indigenous Peoples, palliative and end-of-life care (including MAID), and the legalization of marihuana. With enhanced online resources and updated review questions, it’s ideal for all Canadian students considering a career in health care!