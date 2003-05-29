Healing, Intention and Energy Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443072376, 9780702036460

Healing, Intention and Energy Medicine

1st Edition

Science, Research Methods and Clinical Implications

Authors: Wayne Jonas Cindy Crawford
eBook ISBN: 9780702036460
Paperback ISBN: 9780443072376
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 29th May 2003
Page Count: 424
Description

Clear and authoritative, this unique book explores the results and clinical implications of research in spiritual healing, energy medicine, and the effects of intentionality. Rigorously evaluating the science of healing intention, it also makes recommendations for future research and investigations on the impact of spiritual healing practices in the clinical setting.

Key Features

  • Provides the most authoritative discussion of the science of healing intention and energy medicine.
  • Offers a clear analysis and assessment of research results and their relative quality.
  • Explores the clinical implications for research results and demonstrates how they may be applied in practice.
  • Provides guidelines for further research and study on the subject.

Table of Contents

Section I
Critical summaries of current research on spiritual healing
The health impact of religious and spiritual practices
Intercessory prayer and healing prayer
Direct mental interactions with living systems (DMILS)
Research on mind-matter interactions (MMI)
Research on mind-matter interactions (MMI) involving FieldReg
Non-sensory access to information: remote viewing
Non-sensory access to information: The Ganzfeild Studies
"Energy" healing research
Qigong: basic science studies
Qigong clinical studies
The therapeutic effects of music
Laboratory research on bioenergy and healing
The impact of healing in a clinical setting

Section II
Methodological challenges for research on spiritual healing
The phenomenology of prayer and healing practices
A qualitative research perspective on healing
Measurement descriptors and outcome measures
Outcomes research: costs and quality of life
Randomized clinical trials summary
Statistical issues
Methods and issues of laboratory research
Challenges for healing and intentionality research: causation and information
Challenges for healing and intentionality research: social dynamics involved in entering the mainstream

Section III
Annotated bibliography of clinical research on spiritual healing

Section IV
A comprehensive bibliography of spiritual healing, "energy" medicine and mental intention research

Details

About the Author

Wayne Jonas

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Family Medicine, Uniformed Services of Health Sciences, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland, USA

Cindy Crawford

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Family Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, MD

