Healing, Intention and Energy Medicine
1st Edition
Science, Research Methods and Clinical Implications
Description
Clear and authoritative, this unique book explores the results and clinical implications of research in spiritual healing, energy medicine, and the effects of intentionality. Rigorously evaluating the science of healing intention, it also makes recommendations for future research and investigations on the impact of spiritual healing practices in the clinical setting.
Key Features
- Provides the most authoritative discussion of the science of healing intention and energy medicine.
- Offers a clear analysis and assessment of research results and their relative quality.
- Explores the clinical implications for research results and demonstrates how they may be applied in practice.
- Provides guidelines for further research and study on the subject.
Table of Contents
Section I
Critical summaries of current research on spiritual healing
The health impact of religious and spiritual practices
Intercessory prayer and healing prayer
Direct mental interactions with living systems (DMILS)
Research on mind-matter interactions (MMI)
Research on mind-matter interactions (MMI) involving FieldReg
Non-sensory access to information: remote viewing
Non-sensory access to information: The Ganzfeild Studies
"Energy" healing research
Qigong: basic science studies
Qigong clinical studies
The therapeutic effects of music
Laboratory research on bioenergy and healing
The impact of healing in a clinical setting
Section II
Methodological challenges for research on spiritual healing
The phenomenology of prayer and healing practices
A qualitative research perspective on healing
Measurement descriptors and outcome measures
Outcomes research: costs and quality of life
Randomized clinical trials summary
Statistical issues
Methods and issues of laboratory research
Challenges for healing and intentionality research: causation and information
Challenges for healing and intentionality research: social dynamics involved in entering the mainstream
Section III
Annotated bibliography of clinical research on spiritual healing
Section IV
A comprehensive bibliography of spiritual healing, "energy" medicine and mental intention research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2003
- Published:
- 29th May 2003
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036460
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443072376
About the Author
Wayne Jonas
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Family Medicine, Uniformed Services of Health Sciences, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland, USA
Cindy Crawford
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Family Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, MD