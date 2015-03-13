Headache and Migraine Biology and Management

A pioneer in the headache field, Dr. Seymour Diamond has spent almost 50 years developing better diagnostic tools and treatment options for headache conditions and has played integral roles in transforming the entire field's approach. A recipient of the American Headache Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award, he has accomplished a laundry list of “firsts” in the field of headache medicine, his greatest contribution being his unwavering commitment to creating the first true continuum of care for patients.

Dr. Diamond is Executive Chairman and Founder of the National Headache Foundation and Director Emeritus and Founder of the world-famous Diamond Headache Clinic. He previously served as Adjunct Professor of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology at Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, Illinois, as well as a Clinical Professor in the Department of Family Medicine. Also, he served as a Lecturer, Department of Family Medicine (Neurology) at Loyola University Chicago/Stritch School of Medicine. He received his medical degree from the Chicago Medical School, and was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award in 1977 and the President's Award in 2002. He has been elected as a fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, Neurology Section, has received the National Migraine Foundation Lectureship Award, and was honored by the British Migraine Trust as the initial recipient of the Migraine Trust Lectureship. He has also served as editor or on the editorial board for 31 publications; has published more than 490 articles in professional literature; and has authored or co-authored more than 70 books.