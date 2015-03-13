Headache and Migraine Biology and Management
1st Edition
Description
There are two crucial issues in the treatment and management of headache patients: More than 50% of individuals experiencing headache have only been treated symptomatically, with no appropriate diagnosis established; and history and neurologic examination are essential to establishing a diagnosis, and thus selecting appropriate therapy.
Headache and Migraine Biology and Management is a practical text that addresses these issues, featuring contributions from expert clinical authors. The book covers in detail topics including chronic and episodic migraine, post-traumatic headache, sinus headache, cluster headache, tension headache, and others. Chapters are also dedicated to treatment subjects, including psychiatric and psychological approaches, medication overuse, inpatient treatment, and pediatric issues.
This book is an ideal resource for researchers and clinicians, uniting practical discussion of headache biology, current ideas on etiology, future research, and genetic significance and breakthroughs. This resource is useful to those who want to understand headache biology, treat and manage symptoms, and for those performing research in the headache field.
Key Features
- A practical discussion of headache biology, current ideas on etiology, future research, and genetic significance and breakthroughs
- Features chapters from leading physicians and researchers in headache medicine
- Full-color text that includes both an overview of multiple disciplines and discusses the measures that can be used to treat headaches
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurologists, biomedical researchers, psychologists, psychiatrists, and headache medicine specialists
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- About the Editor
- List of Contributors
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction – The History of Headache
- Introduction
- The Ancients
- The Middle Ages
- The 16th to 19th Centuries
- The 20th Century Onwards
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 2. Classification, Mechanism, Biochemistry, and Genetics of Headache
- Classification
- Mechanisms of Migraine-Associated Symptoms
- Mechanisms of Migraine Triggers and Risk Factors
- Genetics and Hypothalamic Regulation of Sleep
- References
- Chapter 3. Evaluation of the Headache Patient in the Computer Age
- Evaluation of the Headache Patient
- The Headache History
- Examination of a Headache Patient
- Testing
- Computer-Assisted History Taking
- Telemedicine
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 4. Screening and Testing of the Headache Patient
- Introduction
- Neuroimaging
- Lumbar Puncture
- Electroencephalography
- Laboratory Studies
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 5. Overview of Migraine: Recognition, Diagnosis, and Pathophysiology
- Recognition of Migraine
- History of Migraine
- Epidemiology of Migraine
- Acephalgic Attacks
- The Spectrum of Migraine Attacks
- The Diagnosis of Migraine
- Precipitating Factors
- Secondary Headaches
- Pathophysiology
- Comorbidities of Migraine
- The Inheritance of Migraine
- Progression of Migraine
- Complications of Migraine
- References
- Chapter 6. Complicated Migraine
- Introduction
- Types of Migraine Auras and “Complicated Migraine”
- Visual Disturbances in Migraine
- Transient Global Amnesia
- CADASIL
- HaNDL Syndrome
- Migralepsy and Occipital Seizures
- Unusual Sensory Complications of Migraine
- Is Angiography Safe in Migraine?
- Treatment of Complicated Migraine
- References
- Chapter 7. Cerebrovascular Disease and Migraine
- Introduction
- The Biology Behind the Relationship
- Neuroimaging
- The Relationship Between Migraines and Secondary Causes of Stroke
- The Diagnostic Challenge
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 8. Acute and Preventative Treatment of Episodic Migraine
- Part 1
- Part 2
- Part 3
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 9. Chronic Migraine: Diagnosis and Management
- Introduction
- Recognition of Chronic Migraine
- Challenges and Implication of Defining a Diagnosis for Chronic Migraine
- Epidemiology and Natural History of Chronic Migraine
- Epigenetic Considerations in the Pathophysiology of Chronic Migraine
- Diagnosis of Chronic Migraine
- The Successful Management of Chronic Migraine
- Non-Pharmacological Management of Chronic Migraine
- Pharmacological Management of Chronic Migraine
- Continuity of Care
- Consultation and Referral
- Putting IT Together
- Summary
- Appendix
- References
- Chapter 10. Gender-Based Issues in Headache
- Introduction
- Menstrual Migraine
- Contraception and Migraine
- Pregnancy and Migraine
- Lactation
- Menopause
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 11. Cluster Headache
- Introduction
- Epidemiology
- Diagnostic Classification and Clinical Description
- Circadian and Circannual Features
- Other Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias
- Pathophysiology
- Treatment
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 12. Tension-Type Headache
- Classification
- Clinical Presentation
- Diagnostic Testing
- Epidemiology and Impact
- Comorbid Conditions
- Pathophysiology of Tension-Type Headache
- Management of Tension-Type Headache
- Prognosis of Tension-Type Headache
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 13. Post-Traumatic Headache
- Introduction
- Traumatic Brain Injury, Concussion, and Post-Concussive Syndrome
- Epidemiology of Post-Traumatic Headache
- Potential Risk Factors for Post-Traumatic Headache
- The Phenotype of Post-Traumatic Headache
- Post-Traumatic Headache in Military Settings
- Physiology of Post-Traumatic Headache
- Management of Post-Traumatic Headache
- The Post-Traumatic Headache Ichd-III Criteria
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 14. Headache and the Eye
- Introduction
- Basics of the Bedside Eye Examination
- Migraine-Related Visual and Eye Symptoms
- Photophobia and Eye Pain
- Headache and the Red Eye
- Headache and Visual Loss
- Headache and the Abnormal Pupil
- Headache and Double Vision
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 15. Cranial Neuralgias, Sinus Headache, and Vestibular Migraine
- Introduction
- Anatomy of Facial Pain
- Cranial Neuralgias
- Sinus Headache
- Motion Sickness
- Vestibular Migraine
- References
- Chapter 16. Cervicogenic Headache
- The Relationship of Headache and Neck Pain as a Manifestation of Neck Disorders
- Cervicogenic Headache Diagnosis
- Clinical Characteristics
- Evaluation of Cervicogenic Headache
- Treatment of Cervicogenic Headache
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 17. Headache in Children and Adolescents
- Introduction
- Historical Perspective
- Epidemiology and Pathophysiology
- Clinical Approach
- Treatment
- What Happens to our Patients as They Grow Up?
- What the Future Holds for Pediatric Headache
- References
- Chapter 18. The Psychiatric Approach to Headache
- Introduction
- Migraine and Psychiatric Comorbidities, Beyond Coexistence
- Beyond Coexistence: Complex Neurobiological Underpinnings of Mood Disorders and Pain
- Prevalence of Psychiatric Comorbidities in Migraine Patients
- Psychiatric Illness: Making the Correct Diagnosis
- Choosing the Right Medication
- Migraine, Pain, and Suicide
- Personality and Coping Styles in Migraine Headache
- Summary: What is the Psychiatric Approach to Headache?
- References
- Chapter 19. Psychological Approaches to Headache
- Introduction
- Trigger Factors
- Personality Traits and Migraine
- Psychiatric Comorbidity
- Psychological Factors in Medical Treatment of Headache Disorders
- Psychological Approaches to Treating Headache Disorders
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 20. Too Much of a Good Thing: Medication Overuse Headache
- Introduction
- History/Background
- Pathophysiology
- Neuroimaging
- Genetic Basis for Medication Overuse Headache
- Psychological/Behavioral Aspects of Medication Overuse Headache
- Clinical Presentation of Medication Overuse Headache
- Detoxification from Medication Overuse Headache
- Patient Education for Medication Overuse Headache
- Treatment of Medication Overuse Headache
- Medication Overuse Pearls
- References
- Chapter 21. Presentation of Headache in the Emergency Department and its Triage
- Introduction
- The Role of the Emergency Department
- Epidemiology of Headache in the Emergency Department
- Diagnosis
- Diagnostic Testing
- Approach to Treatment
- Difficult Emergency Department Populations
- Discharge Care
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 22. Headache Clinics
- Introduction
- Establishment of the Headache Clinic
- Staffing of the Headache Clinic
- Physical Plant of the Headache Clinic
- Reimbursement Issues
- Marketing the Headache Clinic
- The Patient Attending the Headache Clinic
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 23. Inpatient Treatment of Headaches
- Introduction
- Indications for Inpatient Headache Treatment
- Admission Criteria
- Advantages of Inpatient Treatment
- Treatment
- References
- Chapter 24. Newer Research and its Significance
- Introduction
- Epidemiology
- Neuroimaging
- Genetics
- Pharmacological Models
- Treatment
- Conclusions
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 13th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128011621
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128009017
About the Editor
Seymour Diamond
A pioneer in the headache field, Dr. Seymour Diamond has spent almost 50 years developing better diagnostic tools and treatment options for headache conditions and has played integral roles in transforming the entire field's approach. A recipient of the American Headache Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award, he has accomplished a laundry list of “firsts” in the field of headache medicine, his greatest contribution being his unwavering commitment to creating the first true continuum of care for patients.
Dr. Diamond is Executive Chairman and Founder of the National Headache Foundation and Director Emeritus and Founder of the world-famous Diamond Headache Clinic. He previously served as Adjunct Professor of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology at Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, North Chicago, Illinois, as well as a Clinical Professor in the Department of Family Medicine. Also, he served as a Lecturer, Department of Family Medicine (Neurology) at Loyola University Chicago/Stritch School of Medicine. He received his medical degree from the Chicago Medical School, and was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award in 1977 and the President's Award in 2002. He has been elected as a fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, Neurology Section, has received the National Migraine Foundation Lectureship Award, and was honored by the British Migraine Trust as the initial recipient of the Migraine Trust Lectureship. He has also served as editor or on the editorial board for 31 publications; has published more than 490 articles in professional literature; and has authored or co-authored more than 70 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Headache Foundation, Chicago, IL, USA
Reviews
"...a comprehensive and thorough review of up-to-date scientific and clinical research and experience…a valuable resource for those involved in managing patients with these disorders as well as for those who want to get a greater understanding of headaches in general. Score: 91 - 4 Stars" --Doody's