Headache and Chiari Malformation, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323677820, 9780323677837

Headache and Chiari Malformation, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 29-2

1st Edition

Editors: Noriko Salamon
eBook ISBN: 9780323677837
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323677820
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Headache and Chiari Malformation, and is edited by Dr. Noriko Salamon. Articles will include: Adult headache and neuroimaging: Indication of neuroimaging in general and economical overview; Headache caused by intracranial hypotension CSF leak; Headache caused by sinus disease; Headache and Chiari malformation; Headache and aneurysm; Treatment of headaches; Headache and neuroimaging: Indication and modality of choice in headaches in pediatrics; Headache and brain tumor; Headache and advanced neuroimaging: Understanding pain circuit and functional assessment of head pain; and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323677837
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323677820

About the Editors

Noriko Salamon Editor

