Headache and Chiari Malformation, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 29-2
1st Edition
Editors: Noriko Salamon
eBook ISBN: 9780323677837
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323677820
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2019
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Headache and Chiari Malformation, and is edited by Dr. Noriko Salamon. Articles will include: Adult headache and neuroimaging: Indication of neuroimaging in general and economical overview; Headache caused by intracranial hypotension CSF leak; Headache caused by sinus disease; Headache and Chiari malformation; Headache and aneurysm; Treatment of headaches; Headache and neuroimaging: Indication and modality of choice in headaches in pediatrics; Headache and brain tumor; Headache and advanced neuroimaging: Understanding pain circuit and functional assessment of head pain; and more!
About the Editors
Noriko Salamon Editor
