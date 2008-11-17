Head and Neck Reconstructionwith DVD - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702029264

Head and Neck Reconstructionwith DVD

1st Edition

A Volume in the Procedures in Reconstructive Surgery Series

Author: Charles Butler
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702029264
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 17th November 2008
Page Count: 328
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume in the Procedures in Reconstructive Surgery Series covers the key head and neck reconstructive surgical techniques you need to stay on the cutting edge of this rapidly evolving specialty. Experts clearly explain how to perform procedures, sharing “tricks of the trade” and clinical pearls so you can offer your patients superior results. Each book uses a concise, consistent format that complements the commentary and procedures in operative clips on the accompanying DVD. Master essential reconstructive surgical techniques with the comprehensive titles in this series!

Key Features

  • Provides real-life clinical details and clear visual guidance to the different operative steps with full-color illustrations and original artwork.
  • Offers complete coverage of reconstructive techniques provided by well-recognized international authorities to provide balanced and comprehensive perspectives.
  • Discusses common pitfalls, emphasizing optimizing outcomes, to refine the quality of your technique.
  • Presents a DVD of video clips of key procedures performed by experts to show you how to enhance your skills.

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2009
Published:
17th November 2008
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702029264

About the Author

Charles Butler

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Plastic Surgery, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX Professor of Plastic Surgery

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.