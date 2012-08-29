Head and Neck Pathology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437726077, 9781455737826

Head and Neck Pathology

2nd Edition

A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology

Authors: Lester Thompson
eBook ISBN: 9781455737826
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437726077
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th August 2012
Page Count: 720
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents



  1. Diseases Of The Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses And Nasopharynx

    1. Non-neoplastic Lesions

    2. Neoplasms

  2. Diseases of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea

    1. Non-neoplastic Lesions

    2. Neoplasms

  3. Diseases of the Oral Cavity and Oropharynx

    1. Non-neoplastic Lesions

    2. Neoplasms

  4. Diseases of the Salivary Glands

    1. Non-Neoplastic Lesions

    2. Neoplasms

  5. Diseases of the Gnathic Bones

    1. Non-neoplastic Lesions

    2. Neoplasms

  6. Diseases of the Ear and Temporal Bone

    1. Non-neoplastic Lesions

    2. Neoplasms

  7. Diseases of the Neck (Soft Tissue, Bone, and Lymph Node)

    1. Non-neoplastic Diseases

    2. Neoplasms

  8. Diseases of the Thyroid Gland

    1. Non-neoplastic Diseases

    2. Neoplasms

  9. Diseases of the Parathyroid Gland

    1. Non-neoplastic Diseases

    2. Neoplasms

  10. Diseases of the Paraganglia System

Appendix A. Anatomy, Embryology, and Histology

Appendix B. Frozen Section and Grossing Techniques

Description

Part of the popular Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series, Head and Neck Pathology delivers vital diagnostic guidance in a compact, high-yield format. Concise and easy to use, this pathology reference offers a practical, well-organized approach to evaluating a wide range of specimens in both head and neck and related endocrine pathology.

Key Features

  • Easily review normal histology before examining abnormal findings so you can avoid false positives.

  • Reach accurate diagnostic conclusions easily with a consistent, user-friendly format that explores each entity's clinical features, pathologic features (gross and microscopic), ancillary studies, differential diagnoses, and prognostic and therapeutic considerations.

  • Apply the latest diagnostic criteria for all of the most commonly seen neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions of the larynx, hypopharynx, and trachea; nasal cavity, paranasal sinuses, and nasopharynx; oral cavity and oropharynx; salivary glands; ear; and temporal bone.

  • Gain a superb visual understanding of important histologic features with hundreds of full-color illustrations representing a wide variety of pathologic lesions.

  • Quickly reference key information with convenient, at-a-glance clinical and pathologic boxes throughout.

Details

No. of pages:
720
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455737826
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437726077

Reviews

 

"This updated and well-illustrated book is designed for practicing pathologists and it compares very favourably with other similar competing books, both in breadth of coverage and quality of discussion and illustrations."

PathLab.org, March 2013

About the Authors

Lester Thompson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Head and Neck Pathology Division, Department of Pathology, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Woodland Hills Medical Center, Woodland Hills, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.