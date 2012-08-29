Head and Neck Pathology
2nd Edition
A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology
Table of Contents
- Diseases Of The Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses And Nasopharynx
- Non-neoplastic Lesions
- Neoplasms
- Diseases of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea
- Non-neoplastic Lesions
- Neoplasms
- Diseases of the Oral Cavity and Oropharynx
- Non-neoplastic Lesions
- Neoplasms
- Diseases of the Salivary Glands
- Non-Neoplastic Lesions
- Neoplasms
- Diseases of the Gnathic Bones
- Non-neoplastic Lesions
- Neoplasms
- Diseases of the Ear and Temporal Bone
- Non-neoplastic Lesions
- Neoplasms
- Diseases of the Neck (Soft Tissue, Bone, and Lymph Node)
- Non-neoplastic Diseases
- Neoplasms
- Diseases of the Thyroid Gland
- Non-neoplastic Diseases
- Neoplasms
- Diseases of the Parathyroid Gland
- Non-neoplastic Diseases
- Neoplasms
- Diseases of the Paraganglia System
Appendix A. Anatomy, Embryology, and Histology
Appendix B. Frozen Section and Grossing Techniques
Description
Part of the popular Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series, Head and Neck Pathology delivers vital diagnostic guidance in a compact, high-yield format. Concise and easy to use, this pathology reference offers a practical, well-organized approach to evaluating a wide range of specimens in both head and neck and related endocrine pathology.
Key Features
- Easily review normal histology before examining abnormal findings so you can avoid false positives.
- Reach accurate diagnostic conclusions easily with a consistent, user-friendly format that explores each entity's clinical features, pathologic features (gross and microscopic), ancillary studies, differential diagnoses, and prognostic and therapeutic considerations.
- Apply the latest diagnostic criteria for all of the most commonly seen neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions of the larynx, hypopharynx, and trachea; nasal cavity, paranasal sinuses, and nasopharynx; oral cavity and oropharynx; salivary glands; ear; and temporal bone.
- Gain a superb visual understanding of important histologic features with hundreds of full-color illustrations representing a wide variety of pathologic lesions.
- Quickly reference key information with convenient, at-a-glance clinical and pathologic boxes throughout.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 29th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737826
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437726077
Reviews
"This updated and well-illustrated book is designed for practicing pathologists and it compares very favourably with other similar competing books, both in breadth of coverage and quality of discussion and illustrations."
PathLab.org, March 2013
About the Authors
Lester Thompson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Head and Neck Pathology Division, Department of Pathology, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Woodland Hills Medical Center, Woodland Hills, CA