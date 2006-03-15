Head and Neck Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443069604

Head and Neck Pathology

1st Edition

A Volume in Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series

Authors: Lester Thompson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443069604
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 15th March 2006
Page Count: 640
Table of Contents

Chapter 1
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea

Chapter 2
Benign Neoplasms of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea

Chapter 3
Malignant Neoplasms of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea

Chapter 4
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx

Chapter 5
Benign Neoplasms of the Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx

Chapter 6
Malignant Neoplasms of the Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx

Chapter 7
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Oral Cavity and Oropharynx

Chapter 8
Benign Neoplasms of the Oral Cavity and Oropharynx

Chapter 9
Malignant Neoplasms of the Oral Cavity and Oropharynx

Chapter 10
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Salivary Glands

Chapter 11
Benign Neoplasms of the Salivary Glands

Chapter 12
Malignant Neoplasms of the Salivary Glands

Chapter 13
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Ear and Temporal Bone

Chapter 14
Benign Neoplasms of the Ear and Temporal Bone

Chapter 15
Malignant Neoplasms of the Ear and Temporal Bone

Chapter 16
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Gnathic Bones

Chapter 17
Benign Neoplasms of the Gnathic Bones

Chapter 18
Malignant Neoplasms of the Gnathic Bones

Chapter 19
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Neck

Chapter 20
Benign Neoplasms of the Neck

Chapter 21
Malignant Neoplasms of the Neck

Chapter 22
Diseases of the Paraganglia System

Appendix A
Anatomy, Embryology, and Histology

Appendix B
Intraoperative Consultation and Grossing Techniques

Appendix C
TNM Classification and Consensus Reporting of Head and Neck and Endocrine Organ Tumors

Index

Description

This volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series packs today's most essential head and neck pathology know-how into a compact, high-yield format! Its pragmatic, well-organized approach, abundant full-color illustrations, and at-a-glance tables make the information you need easy to access.

Key Features

  • Reviews normal histology before examining abnormal findings.
  • Covers all of the most commonly seen neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions of the larynx, hypopharynx, and trachea · nasal cavity, paranasal sinuses, and nasopharynx · oral cavity and oropharynx · salivary glands · ear · and temporal bone.
  • Uses a consistent, user-friendly format to explore each entity's clinical features · pathologic features (gross and microscopic) · ancillary studies · differential diagnoses · and prognostic and therapeutic considerations.
  • Offers hundreds of full-color illustrations that demonstrate the key features of a wide variety of pathologic lesions.

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2006
Published:
15th March 2006
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443069604

About the Authors

Lester Thompson

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Head and Neck Pathology Division, Department of Pathology, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Woodland Hills Medical Center, Woodland Hills, CA

Lester Thompson

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Head and Neck Pathology Division, Department of Pathology, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Woodland Hills Medical Center, Woodland Hills, CA

