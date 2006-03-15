Head and Neck Pathology
1st Edition
A Volume in Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea
Chapter 2
Benign Neoplasms of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea
Chapter 3
Malignant Neoplasms of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea
Chapter 4
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx
Chapter 5
Benign Neoplasms of the Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx
Chapter 6
Malignant Neoplasms of the Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx
Chapter 7
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Oral Cavity and Oropharynx
Chapter 8
Benign Neoplasms of the Oral Cavity and Oropharynx
Chapter 9
Malignant Neoplasms of the Oral Cavity and Oropharynx
Chapter 10
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Salivary Glands
Chapter 11
Benign Neoplasms of the Salivary Glands
Chapter 12
Malignant Neoplasms of the Salivary Glands
Chapter 13
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Ear and Temporal Bone
Chapter 14
Benign Neoplasms of the Ear and Temporal Bone
Chapter 15
Malignant Neoplasms of the Ear and Temporal Bone
Chapter 16
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Gnathic Bones
Chapter 17
Benign Neoplasms of the Gnathic Bones
Chapter 18
Malignant Neoplasms of the Gnathic Bones
Chapter 19
Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Neck
Chapter 20
Benign Neoplasms of the Neck
Chapter 21
Malignant Neoplasms of the Neck
Chapter 22
Diseases of the Paraganglia System
Appendix A
Anatomy, Embryology, and Histology
Appendix B
Intraoperative Consultation and Grossing Techniques
Appendix C
TNM Classification and Consensus Reporting of Head and Neck and Endocrine Organ Tumors
Index
Description
This volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series packs today's most essential head and neck pathology know-how into a compact, high-yield format! Its pragmatic, well-organized approach, abundant full-color illustrations, and at-a-glance tables make the information you need easy to access.
Key Features
- Reviews normal histology before examining abnormal findings.
- Covers all of the most commonly seen neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions of the larynx, hypopharynx, and trachea · nasal cavity, paranasal sinuses, and nasopharynx · oral cavity and oropharynx · salivary glands · ear · and temporal bone.
- Uses a consistent, user-friendly format to explore each entity's clinical features · pathologic features (gross and microscopic) · ancillary studies · differential diagnoses · and prognostic and therapeutic considerations.
- Offers hundreds of full-color illustrations that demonstrate the key features of a wide variety of pathologic lesions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 15th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443069604
About the Authors
Lester Thompson
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Head and Neck Pathology Division, Department of Pathology, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Woodland Hills Medical Center, Woodland Hills, CA
