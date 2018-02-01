Head and Neck Pathology
3rd Edition
A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology
Table of Contents
1. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx
2. Benign Neoplasms of the Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx
3. Malignant Neoplasms of the Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx
4. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea
5. Benign Neoplasms of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea
6. Malignant Neoplasms of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea
7. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Oral Cavity
8. Benign Neoplasms of the Oral Cavity
9. Malignant Neoplasms of the Oral Cavity
10. Malignant Neoplasms of the Oropharynx
11. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Salivary Glands
12. Benign Neoplasms of the Salivary Glands
13. Malignant Neoplasms of the Salivary Glands
14. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Gnathic Bones
15. Benign Neoplasms of the Gnathic Bones
16. Malignant Neoplasms of the Gnathic Bones
17. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Ear and Temporal Bone
18. Benign Neoplasms of the Ear and Temporal Bone
19. Malignant Neoplasms of the Ear and Temporal Bone
20. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Neck (Soft Tissue, Bone, and Lymph Node)
21. Benign Neoplasms of the Neck (Soft Tissue, Bone, and Lymph Node)
22. Malignant Neoplasms of the Neck (Soft Tissue, Bone, and Lymph Node)
23. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Thyroid Gland
24. Benign Neoplasms of the Thyroid Gland
25. Malignant Neoplasms of the Thyroid Gland
26. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Parathyroid Gland
27. Benign Neoplasms of the Parathyroid Gland
28. Malignant Neoplasms of the Parathyroid Gland
29. Diseases of the Paraganglia System
Description
An essential foundation text for residents and pathologists, the third edition of Head and Neck Pathology, a volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology series, has been fully revised to include recent advances in the field. Featuring a highly templated, easy-to-use format and new information throughout, this practical, affordable resource by Drs. Lester D. R. Thompson and Justin A. Bishop is ideal for study and review as well as everyday clinical practice.
Key Features
- Inclusion of a wide range of diagnoses in both head and neck and endocrine organ pathology.
- A focus on the specific features of selected non-neoplastic and neoplastic entities, including broad and in-depth differential diagnoses.
- Clinical and Pathologic Features summarized in quick-reference boxes for fast access to information.
- A highly templated format that includes pertinent clinical, imaging, and management/prognostic features; pathologic features; ancillary studies; differential diagnosis; and meaningfully chosen bibliography.
- Over a thousand full-color photographs illustrate important pathologic features, enabling you to form a differential diagnosis and compare your findings with actual cases.
- Contributions from internationally recognized expert pathologists, keeping you up to date with the latest information in the field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323479165
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323553506
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323553513
About the Authors
Lester Thompson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Head and Neck Pathology Division, Department of Pathology, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Woodland Hills Medical Center, Woodland Hills, CA
Justin Bishop Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Patholoy,Director, Head and Neck Pathology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas