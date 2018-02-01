Head and Neck Pathology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323479165, 9780323553506

Head and Neck Pathology

3rd Edition

A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology

Authors: Lester Thompson Justin Bishop
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323479165
eBook ISBN: 9780323553506
eBook ISBN: 9780323553513
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2018
Page Count: 784
Table of Contents

1. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx

2. Benign Neoplasms of the Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx

3. Malignant Neoplasms of the Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx

4. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea

5. Benign Neoplasms of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea

6. Malignant Neoplasms of the Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea

7. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Oral Cavity

8. Benign Neoplasms of the Oral Cavity

9. Malignant Neoplasms of the Oral Cavity

10. Malignant Neoplasms of the Oropharynx

11. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Salivary Glands

12. Benign Neoplasms of the Salivary Glands

13. Malignant Neoplasms of the Salivary Glands

14. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Gnathic Bones

15. Benign Neoplasms of the Gnathic Bones

16. Malignant Neoplasms of the Gnathic Bones

17. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Ear and Temporal Bone

18. Benign Neoplasms of the Ear and Temporal Bone

19. Malignant Neoplasms of the Ear and Temporal Bone

20. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Neck (Soft Tissue, Bone, and Lymph Node)

21. Benign Neoplasms of the Neck (Soft Tissue, Bone, and Lymph Node)

22. Malignant Neoplasms of the Neck (Soft Tissue, Bone, and Lymph Node)

23. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Thyroid Gland

24. Benign Neoplasms of the Thyroid Gland

25. Malignant Neoplasms of the Thyroid Gland

26. Non-Neoplastic Lesions of the Parathyroid Gland

27. Benign Neoplasms of the Parathyroid Gland

28. Malignant Neoplasms of the Parathyroid Gland

29. Diseases of the Paraganglia System

Description

An essential foundation text for residents and pathologists, the third edition of Head and Neck Pathology, a volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology series, has been fully revised to include recent advances in the field. Featuring a highly templated, easy-to-use format and new information throughout, this practical, affordable resource by Drs. Lester D. R. Thompson and Justin A. Bishop is ideal for study and review as well as everyday clinical practice.

Key Features

    • Inclusion of a wide range of diagnoses in both head and neck and endocrine organ pathology.

    • A focus on the specific features of selected non-neoplastic and neoplastic entities, including broad and in-depth differential diagnoses.

    • Clinical and Pathologic Features summarized in quick-reference boxes for fast access to information.

    • A highly templated format that includes pertinent clinical, imaging, and management/prognostic features; pathologic features; ancillary studies; differential diagnosis; and meaningfully chosen bibliography.

    • Over a thousand full-color photographs illustrate important pathologic features, enabling you to form a differential diagnosis and compare your findings with actual cases.

    • Contributions from internationally recognized expert pathologists, keeping you up to date with the latest information in the field.

    About the Authors

    Lester Thompson Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Chief, Head and Neck Pathology Division, Department of Pathology, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Woodland Hills Medical Center, Woodland Hills, CA

    Justin Bishop Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Professor of Patholoy,Director, Head and Neck Pathology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

