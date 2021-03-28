Head and Neck Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323776301

Head and Neck Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 14-1

1st Edition

Editor: Justin Bishop
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323776301
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Guest edited by Dr. Justin Bishop, this issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics will cover several key areas of interest related to Head and Neck Pathology. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Jason Hornick. Articles in this issue include but are not limited to: Intraductal Carcinomas of the Salivary Gland, Sclerosing polycystic adenoma,Basal Cell Adenoma and Basal Cell Adenocarcinoma, Sialadenoma papilliferum, Papillary Neoplasms of the Salivary Duct System: A review, Myoepithelial carcinoma, Lymphoepithelial carcinoma of salivary glands, Epithelial-myoepithelial carcinoma, Salivary Duct Carcinoma: An aggressive salivary gland carcinoma with morphological variants, newly identified molecular characteristics, and emerging treatment modalities, Polymorphous adenocarcinoma, Emerging Entities in Salivary Pathology: A Practical Review of Sclerosing Microcystic Adenocarcinoma, Microsecretory Adenocarcinoma, and Secretory Myoepithelial Carcinoma,Genomic analysis of salivary gland cancer and treatment of salivary gland cancers, and more.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323776301

About the Editor

Justin Bishop

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pathology, Director, Head and Neck Pathology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.