Head and Neck Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 14-1

Guest edited by Dr. Justin Bishop, this issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics will cover several key areas of interest related to Head and Neck Pathology. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Jason Hornick. Articles in this issue include but are not limited to: Intraductal Carcinomas of the Salivary Gland, Sclerosing polycystic adenoma,Basal Cell Adenoma and Basal Cell Adenocarcinoma, Sialadenoma papilliferum, Papillary Neoplasms of the Salivary Duct System: A review, Myoepithelial carcinoma, Lymphoepithelial carcinoma of salivary glands, Epithelial-myoepithelial carcinoma, Salivary Duct Carcinoma: An aggressive salivary gland carcinoma with morphological variants, newly identified molecular characteristics, and emerging treatment modalities, Polymorphous adenocarcinoma, Emerging Entities in Salivary Pathology: A Practical Review of Sclerosing Microcystic Adenocarcinoma, Microsecretory Adenocarcinoma, and Secretory Myoepithelial Carcinoma,Genomic analysis of salivary gland cancer and treatment of salivary gland cancers, and more.