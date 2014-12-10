Head and Neck Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-1
1st Edition
Authors: Richard Wiggins
eBook ISBN: 9780323342025
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341844
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2014
Description
Head and neck imaging is covered extensively in this issue of Radiologic Clinics. Articles will include: Imaging of the skull base, Imaging of the temporal bone, Orbital imaging, Imaging of the oral cavity, Upper aerodigestive tract imaging (SCCa), Suprahyoid neck imaging, Infrahyoid neck imaging, Imaging of the head and neck lymph nodes, Pediatric head and neck imaging, Emergency head and neck imaging, Imaging of head and neck vascular lesions, Imaging of the paravertebral space, Sinonasal imaging, and more.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 10th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323342025
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323341844
About the Authors
Richard Wiggins Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Radiology, Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, and BioMedical Informatics University of Utah Health Sciences Center Salt Lake City, UT
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.