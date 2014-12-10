Head and Neck Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323341844, 9780323342025

Head and Neck Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-1

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Wiggins
eBook ISBN: 9780323342025
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341844
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Head and neck imaging is covered extensively in this issue of Radiologic Clinics. Articles will include: Imaging of the skull base, Imaging of the temporal bone, Orbital imaging, Imaging of the oral cavity, Upper aerodigestive tract imaging (SCCa), Suprahyoid neck imaging, Infrahyoid neck imaging, Imaging of the head and neck lymph nodes, Pediatric head and neck imaging, Emergency head and neck imaging, Imaging of head and neck vascular lesions, Imaging of the paravertebral space, Sinonasal imaging, and more.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323342025
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323341844

About the Authors

Richard Wiggins Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departments of Radiology, Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, and BioMedical Informatics University of Utah Health Sciences Center Salt Lake City, UT

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.