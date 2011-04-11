Head and Neck Imaging - 2 Volume Set
5th Edition
Head and Neck Imaging, by Drs. Peter M. Som and Hugh D. Curtin, delivers the encyclopedic and authoritative guidance you’ve come to expect from this book – the expert guidance you need to diagnose the most challenging disorders using today’s most accurate techniques. New state-of-the-art imaging examples throughout help you recognize the imaging presentation of the full range of head and neck disorders using PET, CT, MRI, and ultrasound. Enhanced coverage of the complexities of embryology, anatomy, and physiology, including original color drawings and new color anatomical images from Frank Netter, help you distinguish subtle abnormalities and understand their etiologies. Access to the complete book’s contents is available online at www.expertconsult.com, which allows you to compare its images onscreen with the imaging findings you encounter in practice.
- Compare your imaging findings to thousands of crystal-clear examples representing every type of head and neck disorder…both inside the book and onscreen at www.expertconsult.com.
- Gain an international perspective from global authorities in the field.
- Find information quickly with a logical organization by anatomic region.
- No. of pages:
- 3080
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 11th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323087926
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248938
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323053556
Peter Som
Professor of Radiology, Otolaryngology, and Radiation Oncology; Chief of Head and Neck Radiology, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY
Hugh Curtin
Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School; Chief of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Boston, MA