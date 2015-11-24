Head and Neck Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 29-6

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America is devoted to Head and Neck Cancer. Guest Editor Alexander Colevas, MD has assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Epidemiology of SCCHN; Genetics of Head and Neck Cancers; Molecular Biology of Head and Neck Cancers; Quality of Life in Head and Neck Cancer Treatment; Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma; Evolving Surgical Techniques in SCCHN; Radiation Oncology New Approaches in SCCHN; Thyroid Gland Malignancies; Sequential and Concurrent Chemoradiation; Systemic Chemotherapy for SCCHN Focus on New targets and Agents; EGFR Inhibition in SCCHN; Diagnostic and Therapeutic Assessment Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer; Salivary Gland Cancers; Immunotherapy in SCCHN; Human Papillomavirus in SCCHN; and Supportive Care Issues in SCCHN Treatment and Survivorship: Dental, Nutrition, Speech and Swallowing, Depression.