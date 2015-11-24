Head and Neck Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323402507, 9780323402514

Head and Neck Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 29-6

1st Edition

Authors: Alexander Colevas
eBook ISBN: 9780323402514
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323402507
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th November 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America is devoted to Head and Neck Cancer.  Guest Editor Alexander Colevas, MD has assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Epidemiology of SCCHN; Genetics of Head and Neck Cancers; Molecular Biology of  Head and Neck  Cancers; Quality of Life  in Head and Neck Cancer Treatment; Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma; Evolving Surgical Techniques in SCCHN; Radiation Oncology New  Approaches in SCCHN; Thyroid Gland Malignancies; Sequential and Concurrent Chemoradiation; Systemic Chemotherapy for SCCHN Focus on New targets and Agents; EGFR Inhibition in SCCHN; Diagnostic and Therapeutic Assessment Imaging in Head and Neck Cancer; Salivary Gland Cancers; Immunotherapy in SCCHN; Human Papillomavirus in SCCHN; and Supportive Care Issues in SCCHN Treatment and Survivorship: Dental, Nutrition, Speech and Swallowing, Depression.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323402514
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323402507

About the Authors

Alexander Colevas Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford Cancer Institute

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.